Weather Alert

...Fire Weather Watch on Thursday Afternoon for zones 417, 418, 423, and 427... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH 8PM THURSDAY FOR HOT, DRY, AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, AND 427... ...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, AND 427... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through 8PM Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...In east-central Wyoming Fire Zones 417 and 418. In southeast Wyoming Fire Zone 427. * WIND...West at 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&