TO THE EDITOR:
We are reaching out to our community to humbly ask for your help! Let us introduce ourselves for those in the community that are not familiar with us. You know those big grey buildings that are attached to the Douglas Senior Center, across the street from Riverside Park, near the Yellowstone bridge? That is us! We are Riverside Plaza I & II. We are a HUD subsidized non-profit independent living community for Persons over 62 years age and those with disabilities. We have 24 apartments in each building. Here at Riverside Plaza I & II, we have pride in our properties and care about our residents. All of our revenues from the apartments are spent on keeping the buildings in top working order and looking exceptional. With all of the rising costs we are facing, the challenge to keep our facilities up to our standards is definitely becoming more challenging.
We would like to quickly clarify that we are not the Douglas Senior Center. Although we do appreciate all that they do for our residents and community members, we are separate corporations. We serve the same population, yet share no revenues together. We have never received any income from the 1 cent optional use sales tax, as the Senior Center has. We are connected to the Douglas Senior Center by the enclosed walkway that allows our residents to visit without having to brave the weather, but are separate businesses.
Well, at this point we are hoping we still have your attention, as we would love to share some of our details and upcoming needs with you.
Riverside Plaza I was built in 1985. It is presently in need of a few large repairs to keep our residents safe and our building up to code. Currently, we are awaiting an elevator upgrade that will cost the building $116,000. We are in the process of obtaining bids for a fire alarm panel, the building is in need of new siding, and we would really love to be able to install a fire sprinkler system for the resident’s safety. Riverside Plaza I does not have a fire suppressant system, as they were not required in 1985 when it was built. The last bid we received for a fire sprinkler system was in 2019, and the bid was upwards of $300,000. These large projects will not only keep the building viable; they will also provide added safety and security to our residents.
Riverside Plaza II, built in 1997 has the same aged siding, and does need a new fire alarm panel as well. Thankfully, in 2019 we received a grant to complete many upgrades for Riverside Plaza II, such as a new roof, flooring throughout the main halls and commons, a chiller and hot water boilers.
Riverside Plaza I & II have been noted for having superior properties for years upon years. We have received awards for being a Community of Quality, which is a nationally recognized award for having exceptionally well-maintained properties (The first in Wyoming). Audits for physical inspections, financials and operations are conducted yearly and have always shown the pride and care the staff here at Riverside has for its residents and their homes.
We would like to inform you of a few different ways you can contribute to our needs here at Riverside Plaza I & II, and thank you in advance for your consideration.
Even the smallest of donations are helpful to maintaining our properties. If you shop on Amazon, you can log on to the “Amazon Smiles” program and choose Riverside Plaza I or Riverside Plaza II to donate a portion of your purchase. The Amazon Smiles Foundation donates 0.5% of the purchase price from your eligible purchases at no additional cost to you.
We would also like to bring attention to this Novembers “Giving Tuesday”. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving marks Giving Tuesday. Any donations made to charitable organizations over $250.00 are tax deductible! Riverside Plaza I & II are classified as 501(c)(3)’s, and are able to accept tax deductible donations which would be directly used for the upgrades that we have outlined in this article.
Keeping our residents safe, secure and in affordable housing is our highest priority. Living in Douglas, we are fortunate to know people do care about each other and want our small town to be a wonderful place to live. We want to help keep our community strong. We know it takes love and work and we are committed to keeping Riverside Plaza I & II a beautiful place for people to call Home!
We will gladly furnish you with a tax-deductible receipt. We have set up a GoFundMe to start saving for these large upgrades. Additionally, you can send them directly by mail to: The Senior Citizens Foundation of Douglas, 405 West Grant St., Douglas, WY., 82633.
With Kindest Regards from everyone at Riverside Plaza I & II,
Laura Boynton
Housing Director
Converse County Senior Housing, Inc.
