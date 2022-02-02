If we needed any more evidence of the great divide among Wyoming Republicans, it manifested itself last week in an effort to try to derail the state GOP central committee’s selection of a state superintendent.
Tom Lubnau of Gillette had sent a letter to the Republican committee last week essentially challenging the voting process of the committee. Because of population disparities of counties in Wyoming, he opined that it violates the “one man, one vote” rule because counties are given the same number of votes in the process of selecting candidates for office, which disenfranchises the larger counties.
In other words, he thought the state party should allow votes based more on the standards applied to the U.S. House, where population determines representation, rather than the U.S. Senate, where all states get equal representation.
Or to put it another way, like the county precinct representation within the Republican Party in Wyoming vs. the three-per-county rule in filling vacancies in state office.
After that suggestion was discarded by the GOP central committee on Saturday, Lubnau and a group of 15 others sued, saying that constitutional rights were being violated.
A U.S. District Court judge didn’t buy the argument and didn’t stop the group’s request to prevent Gov. Mark Gordon from picking a replacement within five days as required by state law.
Both sides have decent immediate arguments. The state Republican central committee wondered why Lubnau hadn’t suggested the idea when he was Speaker of the Wyoming House and had the power to possibly push through the change. It’s a good question, but then, Wyoming politics weren’t as ugly as they are now. The way Republicans treat other Republicans today is worse than any Republican-Democratic war in this state.
The response from the group also has merit: It’s never too late to right a wrong.
Whether that will happen remains to be seen. We suspect much of it will be determined as much by who we elect to the Legislature as those who we elect to precinct committee positions in the upcoming elections. Regardless, it’s never bad to have healthy debate.
If it weren’t so sad, W. Frank Eathorne’s letter regarding the lawsuit could almost be called comical. The chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party called those filing the lawsuit a “self-appointed good ol’ boys club” and essentially accused them of being has-beens who made “political side deals.”
All we know is that some sort of political club made some pretty good side deals in picking the three candidates for state superintendent.
The picks by the state GOP leadership— and we use that leadership term lightly — were so poor that they had a hold-your-nose stench to them. None are in public education. The top vote recipient by the GOP, Thomas Kelly, is chairman of the Political and Military Department at American Military University, an online college. He has made very questionable statements regarding public education, which he has an opinion about but doesn’t work in. He thinks kids in public schools are being indoctrinated, yet indoctrination is exactly what he wanted, only that it is his viewpoints that are promoted.
Another of the three with the second most votes, Marti Halverson, had never been in any type of education, but she had been a good-old-boy ultra-conservative in the Wyoming Legislature for six years. That might have given her marks in understanding some of Wyoming’s education funding woes, but certainly not enough for a passing grade to be considered among the top three candidates in Wyoming to run Wyoming schools.
We can only hope for better from our new superintendent, Brian Schroeder, whose private school background should make him questionable and whose words reflect the ultra-right background sought by the state Republican leadership.
Sadly, others on the list — ones with true interest in education and — gasp! — doctorates to prove their knowledge and dedication — didn’t make the cut.
Another issue is that the state superintendent sits on a number of important state boards with the other four state elected officials that make important decisions regarding state lands and finances. Schroeder hasn’t been in Wyoming long enough to fully understand the nuances of those decisions. Certainly, those decisions will be more important than a manufactured scare about critical race theory in Wyoming.
The only saving grace is that control of schools in Wyoming supposedly rests with local school boards, and if unacceptable mandates come down the pike, perhaps they can wait to implement them.
And there’s another reason to hope: The primary election is only six months away and the general election comes up in 10.
Surely that’s enough time for saner minds to prevail.
–– Ann Turner
Ann Turner is the publisher of the Gillette News Record. This editorial was originally printed Jan. 29.
