Each year, with the passing of the third weekend in June, I fall victim to the insidious belief that I should somehow be honored for having survived nearly 40 years as a father.
My adult children disagree. In fact, they hardly even note the existence of the day set aside to laud me as king of all my surroundings and lord of the manor.
Instead, they ask why the grass hasn’t been mowed in more than a week and the weeds look more like small trees next to the shed. They somehow forget they “borrowed” my lawn mower and weedeater last summer and failed to return it to its rightful place in the same shed, although I have found pieces of each machine at different children’s homes over the past year.
Father’s Day, which for the meek among us elderly parents is in 10 days, isn’t the same as Mother’s Day. That is when we celebrate the beauty that is all things great and wonderful about mothers, our mothers in particular but everyone else’s too. Roses are handed out with carnations. Cards are bought. Grills are lit by adoring husbands and loving sons or daughters.
Putting the two days next to each other is unfair, of course. Mothers are so much better than fathers. My children remind me of that every time they need anything other than money.
A toddler’s scrapped knee? Mommy to the rescue. Dad’s “walk it off” comment earns him a black mark in the book of never-forgotten reminders, which will surely be brought up 20 years later at the next family reunion or whenever Dad’s boss is over for dinner.
A teenage daughter’s broken heart? Dad must leave the house, the block, the town, maybe the state for a day, week or month. Mom is the only comfort allowed within miles and until the next boyfriend appears at the front door 15 minutes after hearing that the last guy dumped her.
Sons are a little easier than daughters for a dad, I must admit. Over the years I have offered plenty of fatherly advice which teenage daughters scoffed at or ran into the night screaming and crying, but sons only ignored and promptly forgot. Sons never bring up those gaffs at family reunions or boss dinners, and I love them for that.
My daughters bring joy and happiness into my life daily, too, yet they make sure I stay humble, even on Father’s Day. One year, I reminded them ever so gently that it was my day and they should treat me well.
“Cook for me!” I screamed, which in hindsight was a mistake.
Blank stares, followed by laughter, ensued. No food, though.
I turned the grill on and started cooking. Ah, such is Father’s Day.
Yes, Mother’s Day is a joy to behold. Father’s Day is a day to clean out the garage or mow the lawn, but this year I think I’ll just light the grill and make myself a steak.
