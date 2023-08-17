TO THE EDITOR:
A daddy will always do whatever it takes to protect his daughter, but what does he do when they are both strapped into the driver’s seat of a demolition derby car?
Over the years there have, in fact, been a few women who went out there and competed with “the guys.”
Courtney Howell (wife of long-time local driver Bobby Howell), Alexandria “Lexi” Wells, Spring Stinton & Katy Jackson are among a few of the females who have taken their shot at the Wyoming State Fair derby.
What most derby fans who attended the 2022 Wyoming State Fair were unaware of is, are the stories of three dads and their daughters who were all out there competing to win.
All three of these daughters were coming to the State Fair for their first time. Two of those ladies were testing the waters with their first time ever; either sitting in a half-car seat or behind the wheel of a limited weld demolition derby car.
Let me share with you the stories of three young ladies and their dads who influenced them into the world of demolition derby.
Tony Long, with 22 years of experience, helped his daughter, Kelli Swisher, get out on the track in 2022 behind the wheel of a half-car. He has derbied beside his son Devon a few times, “But it is different because this is my little girl.”
“Nervous, excited, proud, happy love and maybe a little fear,” are some of the words that Tony shared about being able to run beside her this year in her own derby car.
Kelli said, “I’m extremely excited and a little nervous. I’m happy I get to run with my dad and I’m grateful to have learned so much from him throughout the years leading to this.”
Although her half-car experience did not go quite as planned, she said she would recommend it to anyone, as, “It was a lot of fun.” Tony and Kelli will both be strapping into a derby car for this year’s event.
Mart Million, who has been racing for 28 years, raced side by side with his daughter Caylah Million. Caylah had raced before, but this was her first year at the Wyoming State Fair.
Mart said, “I know she can handle the car, not worried about her driving at all. I just get worried about people not liking me and taking it out on my kids. You know as a driver anything can happen, but as a parent, these things tend to run more through your head.”
He stated, “It is a proud moment seeing your kid out there on the track, making good hits and driving every bit as good as these seasoned drivers.”
Caylah helps with the building of not only Mart’s, but hers, her younger brother’s and even her mom’s cars.
The Million family is truly a derby family, they all race.
Caylah said,“Anyone can get into a derby car and run, but I’d say there is a different appreciation if you put the time into it. The late nights, smashed fingers and choice words are all well worth it to see everything come together.”
Caylah is excited to run in Douglas again this year. Last year Caylah took 3rd overall in the State Fair derby, with her dad coming in right behind her in 4th place. She will forever be thankful for the times and moments spent around building a car with her dad.
The last of this trio of ladies is Carmyn Nida.
Her step-dad, Bearded Batman aka Casey Johnson, has been running derby cars for 10 years. He commented, “There is always stress involved with building and driving derby cars, so getting two cars ready and making sure that one is up to par and strong enough to put your little girl in, adds some stress.”
He was so nervous for her initial heat and the drivers she was facing.
Her luck did not hold, so the work began with himself and her pit crew to get her back in there for the consolation heat. “I was BEAMING with pride seeing her perseverance and bravery to go out with the big boys for her first derby, and impressed that she has retained every little bit of strategy and knowledge I’ve tried teaching her, because it showed in the main event.”
Carmyn said, “I cried before the derby because of nerves and excitement all mixed together.”
Once she got out there though it turned to pure adrenaline and excitement. She was disappointed that her first heat didn’t go how she had hoped, but with the help of her pit crew (and a floor mat) she made it back out there and drove her way to the main event. She said she has “always been so proud of seeing my dad run his derby car, you could say I’m one of his biggest fans. Watching him definitely helped me when I was driving my own car. He was one of the best teachers without even knowing he was teaching me.” Casey said.
His pride skyrocketed when she drove that worn out old car into 5th place, as he raced on to take 2nd.
Overall, there were two daddies and daughters who finished in the top 5 for the 2022 Wyoming State Fair Demolition Derby! Who know if that will ever happen again, but all these ladies are definitely going to drive their hearts out with daddy standing on the side or driving next to them the whole time. Two of these three duos will be fighting it out this year again and driving side by side with their dad.
Due to an unforeseen surgery, Bearded Batman and Carmyn will have to see everyone in 2024.
The growing numbers of young ladies and women who are showing a growing interest in this crazy life of demolition derby is inspirational to all the little girls out there.
The “family” that you acquire when you join the demo derby world is amazing to say the least. Friendships become family, but nothing like the bond of a daddy and his little girl doing the sport he has brought her to love as much as him.
Derby wife, mom, friend,
Cinnamon Johnson,
Douglas
