DEAR EDITOR:
Article V of the Constitution provides citizens a pathway to discuss and suggest amendments called a Convention of States. Next week, a delegation of Wyoming legislators will attend a simulated Article V Convention in Williamsburg.
Delegation chair Sen. Dan Laursen co-sponsored a resolution in 2017 for Congress to consider a balanced budget amendment.
“That was when the national debt was $20 trillion,” said Laursen. “Today our national debt is $33 trillion. A Convention of States is our only hope to preserve America as we knew it for our children and grandchildren. The state legislatures need to take the reins back from a federal government that has overstepped its Constitutional duties.”
Sen. Bo Biteman believes that calling a Convention of States is the last, legal and Constitutional means to restore the balance of power between states and the federal government. “A Convention is needed to undo over 100 years of damage bad court decisions have done – undermining the role of Congress, empowering the un-elected administrative state, and grossly expanding the federal government’s reach by misinterpreting the Interstate Commerce clause and Due Process clause to name a few,” Biteman (said).
State representative Daniel Singh believes the Founders wrote the state-initiated process into the Constitution to preserve power to the states and citizens.
“Ultimately, the federal government exists to serve the states,” Singh said.
“The Founders knew changes would be necessary and states may have to rein in the federal government,” he continued. “The simulation will show Americans how the process works.”
Helene Belisle,
Sheridan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.