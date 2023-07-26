TO THE EDITOR:
On July 28 I would ask that everyone take a moment of silence and think or pray for Converse County Deputy Bryan P. Gross and his family.
Many of you remember this time, if you lived here during July 28, 2011. Some of you may not have known about this situation of bravery, which happened right here in Douglas, until reading this article.
Deputy Gross gave his life in the service of our community, in the line of duty, July 28th, 2011. His selfless, heroic actions that day, in an attempt to rescue a young girl caught in the swollen North Platt River, affected many lives in our community, but especially that of his wife, Amy, and his family.
It also should be noted that Bryan was given numerous awards for his selfless and courageous acts.
Feb. 19, 2013, Bryan’s wife, Amy, accepted the Congressional Badge of Bravery on Bryan’s behalf. This award was presented to Amy in Cheyenne at the State Capitol Building. The Congressional Badge of Bravery is the highest award given to any law enforcement officer for their actions while in the performance of their duty. Bryan’s name is forever carved in stone at the Police Officer’s Memorial in Washington, D.C., along with many other peace officers who have died in the line of duty protecting our citizens.
Bryan was a very well respected deputy and person, and he is still missed, but not forgotten.
Even though it has been 12 years now, it feels like this tragedy just happened yesterday. Many of us have a story to tell of the day Bryan disappeared in the river and the following days spent searching for him. I especially remember how the family gathered at the park next to the Richards St. Bridge, where Sgt. Justin Scott operated the Search and Rescue Command Center.
Bryan’s wife, Amy, and his family were incredible. Never getting in the way and always supportive of our actions to try and locate Bryan. Never giving up hope or their trust in us. They provided emotional support, as they too, understood we were missing a friend and fellow deputy. Once Bryan was located, Amy and his family were incredible in their composure and compassion for us, as they still are today.
I will always be grateful to them for helping me get through this time, as I helped them. I know I can speak for everyone in saying thank you to Amy and the Gross family for their continued support.
Again, I would like to acknowledge the citizens and other personnel that assisted during the search for Bryan.
The support of our community, other agencies across Wyoming and the nation was incredible during and after this incident.
During these trying times involving peace officers, I continue to see and feel the support for our peace officers every day.
Respectfully,
Clint Becker,
Converse County Sheriff
