The phone cut through the quiet at 2 a.m. The deep, gravely voice at the other end was mid-sentence when the phone was picked up. It was Boonie, a Vietnam veteran.
He was experiencing another flashback.
“You didn’t make friends in Nam,” he was saying. “Too risky. Death was with us all the time - the real thing. And pain - the kind of pain where boys scream for their mother and God. It sticks in your mind. It got more real every time you’d cheat it.”
For an hour he talked, cautiously and calibrated. He spoke of booby traps, tunnels, dysentery, Dear John letters, the constant shortage of food, water, ammunition, days without sleep, showers or clean clothes. His voice wavered as he relived the cold, wet bunkers on a hillside laid bare by herbicides, flame throwers and mortars. He said he could still hear the shouting and smell the smells.
“We were in active combat for 297 days in one year. Some of the guys couldn’t take it. All those memories stay with me. We were just a bunch of boys given a taste of power over life and death. That’s what war gives you.”
His voice became soft and thoughtful.
“Don’t get close to people that are going to die. You bring that back with you. You won’t allow yourself to be vulnerable again. You get good at it and forty years after the war you’re still good at it. They told us not to talk about it. We were supposed to pick up where we left off and never carry the atrocities with us; the eyes looking back at us, the red dirt, the blood.”
This was one Vietnam Veteran ... just ONE out of the less than six million veterans still living today. Most of them have a median age of 71. The average age of a U.S. soldier in Vietnam was 19.
How many others walk stoically among us, silent and troubled, still vigilant?
How many struggle with the demons of war?
How long will it be before this country recognizes their true sacrifice?
“I can’t get away from Vietnam,” Boonie said. “Not ever. Only a brother would understand; nobody wants to know the truth. If they ignore it, it didn’t happen. WE didn’t happen.”
The Vietnam War was one of the most turbulent periods in American history. With the civil unrest in the U.S., our soldiers returned to a “welcome home” unlike any generation of warriors before or since.
It’s been 47 years since the last U.S. personnel were evacuated from Vietnam. For many Vietnam veterans, their battle continues. The war rages on in their dreams and manifests itself when they watch today’s news. Those who have never served can never understand what our warriors experienced in battle. But every day we wake up to a world that’s been protected in the past and protected today by America’s heroes.
At the very least, we owe them respect, a handshake, a kind word, a sincere acknowledgement to their contribution to America’s freedom.
March 29 has been officially proclaimed as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Signed into law in 2017, this special day joins six other military-centric annual observances: Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, Navy Day, and Veterans Day.
2022 will mark the fifth observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. It honors all veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location. There is no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period. All had been called to serve, and they served with honor and courage. Over 2/3 of those that served volunteered.
We can’t downplay the debt we owe to any veteran, regardless of when or where they served. With around 530 Vietnam veterans dying every day, it’s imperative that we, as Americans, let them know they will not be forgotten.
Take a moment and reach out to someone that is a Vietnam veteran, and let him know that you remember. A few minutes in one day can make all the difference in the world to an unsung American hero.
Vietnam veterans, you did happen, and America won’t forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.