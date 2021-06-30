Last week, the Douglas City Council members asked their attorney to draft a new ordinance addressing public documents. What that eventually may look like remains to be seen, but the simple fact that our elected leaders took that important jump to correct a 2015 misstep is heart-warming to those of us who believe in transparent and accessible government.
The city’s draconian public document resolution was drafted six years ago in response to a perceived threat to a rash of records requests from companies seeking to resell that information for profit. Some of that was happening, sure, but the over-reaction from some local governments was to clamp down on all requests and charge for the time it took to comply with them.
In their haste to deal with a minor inconvenience, the governments created a bureaucratic red tape mess complete with over-reaching fees that amounted to taxes and did nothing but discourage the average citizen from requesting public documents for fear of having to pay $178 to obtain a proposed budget (the amount we were quoted to get a copy, by the way, before it was put online for free).
The current city council is not the same as the one in 2015 that approved a resolution allowing the city administration to implement a fee structure, nor were they consulted when the current administration decided to institute the fee structure and required request form (which itself has legality issues) earlier this year.
During the last few months, we had been assured several times that the city would reconsider its policy but had heard nothing concrete. Last week’s decision was welcome news, and the city council should be congratulated for putting the public interest and residents ahead of a few dollars for the city coffers or a few minutes of inconvenience for a city staff person who has to find the document and make a copy or send an email.
If you see them on the street, tell them thanks.
––Matt Adelman
