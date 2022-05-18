TO THE EDITOR:
I will ask again: What is the status of recycling in Douglas and Converse County?
Exactly what, if anything, is being recycled? If so, where is it being taken? Madam Mayor and City Council, this is an easy question to answer. We cannot continue to contaminate our planet and we owe it to our children and grandchildren to reduce waste and improve the greenhouse effect and it starts here, with us.
What are you doing to encourage recycling? It needs to be more than putting out containers and then actually taking and disposing of it at the landfill. You admitted a couple of years ago that this is what is/was happening to most/if not all of, the recyclables in Converse County.
There are things that you can do to increase recycling and reduce waste like prohibit plastic bags being taken from shopping at stores in the county. It is possible to do what other countries, cities, and towns have successfully done and they have very effectively changed to reusable bags.
I do this and I can assure you that it is a habit that can be done with little effort. I prefer reusable bags, but you could also instill a tax, say 10 cents a bag being charged if some people will not bring reusable bags. This money could be used to pay for hauling recyclables to a recycling center as well as being numerous other methods to pay for it.
Many people will not want to have to pay for a bag and will switch to reusable bags. I must thank Douglas Grocery who take 10 cents per bag off of your bill for every reusable bag used. It really does add up quickly and takes an extremely short amount of time to pay for the cost of reusable bags.
We need answers to questions asked, and they should not need to be asked more than once.
Thank you,
Tammy Townsend,
Douglas
