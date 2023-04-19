When I was in the sixth grade, I got caught talking during an assembly. After school that day, my teacher gave me three swats with a paddle. Worse, a few minutes later, I had to hurry out to the waiting school bus m– a bus that was filled with laughing classmates that had knowing smirks on their faces.
The funny thing is, instead of suffering through a lifetime of feeling scared and abused, I learned to be polite and treat other people with respect.
In junior high and the early years of high school, I got cut from every basketball team I tried out for. I remember feeling so hurt and unwanted, I couldn’t even explain it to my parents.
But the funny thing was, instead of living in a world of self-pity and feeling sorry for myself, I fell so in love with the game of basketball that I wound up playing four years of small-college hoops and coaching three championship teams, including two that finished with perfect seasons.
When I was studying for my master’s degree, I had a prof who didn’t like a paper I’d submitted and gave me a failing grade. But he was nice enough to offer me the chance to do it all over again.
The funny thing is, instead of getting mad and blaming the professor for making the class work too hard, I spent the next two weeks working on that paper as if I was training for the Olympics. A short time later, the prof later gave me an A and said I’d finally written something worth reading.
The longer I live, the more I realize that something I discovered a long, long time is true: Life is actually 10 percent of what happens to us and 90 percent what we decide to do with it.
I mean, just think about it – there are all sorts of names out there of people who were seemingly handed raw-deals in life: Lincoln, Edison and Keller, just to name a few. The thing is, instead of wasting their time feeling sorry for themselves and blaming others for their problems, they spent 90 percent of their lives trying to make a difference.
Sadly, we’re surrounded today by people who are doing everything they can to make this world fair for everybody. They think kids shouldn’t be punished for ignoring rules or rebelling against authority.
There are those who think everyone is entitled to recognition, even those who simply show-up and don’t exert an ounce of effort or make an honest attempt at even trying.
And then there are those who are doing all that they can to make people feel as if they’re a victim, not allowing them to realize that it’s not until they accept responsibility for their choices, that they will ever get over themselves and start to grow. And actually, begin to heal.
Here’s an old-fashioned thought that made all the difference in some amazing lives: Instead of wasting time listening to a bunch of no-knowings who complain about life not-being-fair, do yourself a favor.
Spend your time doing something about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.