The Converse County Commission and county Parks and Recreation Board are actively pursuing a state grant (which is using federal ARPA funds) to build five miles of trails into the county-owned Boxelder Park.
It’s a great idea.
Accessing Boxelder Park – which has been a county park since 1941, believe it or not – has always been an issue for the general public. Believe us, we have tried to get into the canyon thinking it would be a simple hike down and back up. Not so much.
The lack of accessibility, of course, is part of the attraction. No crowds. Lots of open space to one’s own thoughts while staring up at the open skies and listening the bubbling brook. Nature’s beauty. So we totally understand a desire to keep it that way, inaccessible to anyone not daring enough to find their way down to the creek and into the depths of the canyon.
But opening it up a bit more to the enjoyment of all makes great sense, too. Having some biking and hiking trails so more of us can enjoy to scenic wonder of Boxelder Canyon and the county park – especially those not inclined to bust a leg trying to maneuver over the boulders and down a rock cliff or two – won’t hurt the remote, naturalness of the area. It may even make it better for everyone.
The park was gifted by the federal government to Converse County more than 80 years ago with a caveat: that it be a free county park for the enjoyment of residents forever. Key words here are free and every resident.
The county will be hosting two public meetings about the trails idea and grant application in their first steps toward developing the park. We encourage you to attend one or both of them. The first one will be Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Glenrock Library. The second will be Friday, Oct. 7, at the Douglas Library. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m.
Commissioner Robert Short, who grew up playing and fishing in Boxelder Creek and the canyon, is one of the driving forces behind the idea. But he concedes that if there is community opposition, he will drop it because the park belongs to the people, after all.
So far, though, the feedback he has received has been overwhelmingly positive. The Outdoor Enthusiasts of Converse County and the county parks board have eagerly jumped on the idea and offered their support. Short noted the pre-application to the state also “checked almost all the right boxes” for the $749,000 grant to be approved. The final grant application has to be submitted before the end of the year.
Converse County has to provide $150,000 in some kind of a match for it, but a lot of that can be in-kind, Short and other proponents have pointed out. The land donation, volunteer labor and possibly some county labor and equipment would all qualify.
In the end, we would have greater access to a beautiful canyon for another generation or more.
––Matt Adelman
