“Thinkin’ about all the things that we said,
Comin’ apart at the seams.
We try to talk it over,
But the words come out too rough.”
‘The Best of My Love’ by the Eagles
Sometimes, I find myself thinking that if one day scholars ever look back and speak of this time in America, many of those in audience will just shake their heads in bewildered amazement.
“How did they ever survive?” someone will undoubtably ask.
What really scares me the most is that the answer might be “they didn’t.”
I don’t know about you, but when I’m flying on a plane, I don’t really care what color of skin the pilot has. And I couldn’t care less about whatever identity he or she chooses to be inside their bedroom. What I mainly care about is their ability to safely land the plane. Preferably at the right airport.
Another thing I care deeply about is the guy holding that sharp object over me when I need someone to fix whatever it is inside me that’s not working right.
In fact, it’s probably not even going to cross my mind whether or not he or she somehow balances out whatever federal regulation they’re putting on the books to promote some new buzz word like “equity.”
All I am thinking about is the rather frightening thought that whoever it is who’s about to pull a “Zorro” number on me, doesn’t holler “oops” as we all watch something red splash up on the ceiling.
And guess what? I actually think I’m smart enough to realize that children and confused adolescents aren’t usually prone to understand life-altering choices, especially when they hardly know the difference between the Civil War, WWII and MASH reruns. So, here’s a thought: How about we let them grow up before we trick them into becoming Janes instead of Tarzans?
The thing is, whenever I hear someone speaking out about how ridiculous these new ideas actually are, all I hear is those promoting the laws calling me a racist or a whatever-phobic they can think of.
I mean, who are we becoming? A people more concerned with what sexual-orientation someone lists on their job application than we are with the rather significant question of “can they even do the job?”
And then, because I simply have the audacity to raise such a question as that, need to label me and question my humanity?
The way I see it, if we can survive these next two years of the D.C. circus and those nitwits calling themselves educators heading the NEA; if we can keep reminding ourselves that those celebrity gossips who are scamming their naive audiences by hosting shows like the “View,” who are even less educated than most junior high students; and if the clowns in Washington can suddenly become more concerned with things like inflation and being good stewards of our natural resources, than they are with our children becoming confused and uneducated pawns in someone’s foolish agenda . . . we MIGHT have a chance at surviving.
But I’m not holding my breath.
Because, just like the song says, right now “we’re comin’ apart at the seams.”
And if we keep voting into office the people who don’t seem to know how to keep us from becoming a third world country, it won’t be too much longer before we’re the one’s begging for a handout.
The Curious Thoughts of a Simple Man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.