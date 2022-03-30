A psychologist friend of mine once told me that anger isn’t an emotion but rather a mask for those feelings that scare us a little more than we can handle. Primarily, those feelings are helplessness and fear – those two demons that haunt our dreams at night. They make us scared to wake up in the morning or make us so exhausted that we can’t trust any societal norms or institutions.
Helplessness and fear can cause anxiety and stress, triggering other emotional outbursts in otherwise rational people, but it’s role in some political campaigns, especially cantankerous ones like we’re witnessing these days, can be detrimental to democracy. To be clear, such negativity has long played a role in campaigns here and across the world, but many in Wyoming were more civil and respectful even if pointed and argumentative in their campaigns’ messaging.
Tapping into those feelings of helplessness and fear – into that overt anger which seems to bubble over on social media, cable news and now mainstream media – has begun to appear in new places like the traditionally reserved Wyoming Senate, where its own members – like Sen. Anthony Bouchard – are being reported for abusive behavior. In some cases, we know, that overtly loud aggressiveness is simply a play for the cameras and for attention, but it goes deeper than that.
And the more we allow it as a society, the deeper we go into the severely negative side of things. Take, for example, the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Ketanji Brown Jackson, where some senators jumped on anything they could find to fuel the anger and hate, while others doled out sympathetic tomes like poetry instead of focusing on important questions for the nominee.
And, of course, we’ve been witnessing that with the Liz Cheney / Harriet Hageman race, with the negativity primarily coming from the Hageman camp in the last few months and now a recent creation of two parody websites attacking Cheney while attempting to look like Cheney-endorsed sites.
Cheney, for her part, has been deliberately trying to stay above it, trying to stay more presidential if you will, for a lot of political reasons. Very savvy.
For political reasons, Hageman feels that she needs to go dirty to in order to chip away at Cheney’s huge fund-raising margins and name recognition. That still doesn’t make it a winning strategy, only a desperate one.
Voters in Wyoming deserve better. We deserve to know where candidates stand on the issues that matter and that they have our backs on what we care about, not on how much mud they can sling first.
Closer to home, we may see that kind of anger and bitterness in the already divisive campaign for sheriff and potentially for county commission, county clerk and state senate, depending on who ends up running in each of those races. The same camps that are pushing Hageman’s attack ads are working to find candidates to run against popular incumbents in select Converse County races. The filing period is in May, so we may not know until then if they are successful, and whether the negativity will ramp up this summer or we will be spared.
The reality is negative kinds of campaigns have been around a long time. Interestingly, politicians haven’t learned they don’t generally work. The problem is that once in a while, they do.
And when they do, they seem to embolden more candidates who want to feed into that anger. Instead, we need leaders who will ease our feelings of helplessness and fear.
Unfortunately, the negative is what captures the headlines sometimes. We will endeavor as your local newspaper to go beyond those negativity-driven campaigns and look at the serious issues that are facing our county.
That takes cooperation, but candidates, and as we have witnessed, sometimes don’t like to cooperate and face those hard questions with complicated solutions that don’t sit well with voters.
Simply put, they don’t want to sit for an interview. They don’t want to talk to the media. They only want to spew their message in a very tightly controlled environment, whether that’s positive or negative, and that does a disservice to the voter.
It’s only going to change if the public insists upon it.
We hope you do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.