When I was in the fifth grade, I was lucky enough to have one of the best teachers an 11-year-old boy in love with football could have. His name was (and yes, you are permitted to shake your head here), Mr. Flash.
But I’ve just got to tell you – he was an amazing teacher.
For one thing, I remember him coming out and joining us at recess. Then watching in astonishment as he started to punt footballs far and high, so high in fact, none of us could even come close to catching them. And even more astounding, the kicks were all beautiful spirals.
Then, in class a week later, he showed us this hand-made poster that kept the win-loss standings of all our fifth-grade flag-football teams. He had helped not only make school fun, but each night I went to bed that fall just dreaming about the next days’ game at recess.
That was the year I discovered how perfectly fall and football fit together.
I will never forget the crisp night air and the glowing lights towering above the high school stadium a year later, when my uncle took me to my first Friday night game.
After that, there was nothing stopping me from believing that one day I, too, would be playing under the lights in that stadium. Not even the disappointment of one-day realizing I was small and so slow the coaches timed me with a calendar and so klutzy I tripped over grass. I might not have been first-string, but hey – at least the coaches had faith in me.
In fact, there was one night when the coach asked me to play three-positions. He asked me to be an end, guard and tackle.
Yep, he sure did. He told me to sit at the end of the bench, guard the water-bucket and tackle anyone who came near it. How’s that for being an MVP?
But the real reason I’m sharing this with you is because I want to tell you about one of the greatest days in my life. And it was football that gave it to me.
The year was 1977 and I was newly married and living in Idaho. It was late in the fall of that year, and my team, the Washington Huskies were playing USC. The thing was, the winner of the game would be going to the Rose Bowl.
I couldn’t wait to watch the game on Saturday. But then I found out on Friday night the game wouldn’t be televised in Idaho. I was crushed. But then I had an idea – I would just listen to the game instead. Of course, in order to do that, I would have to drive up into the mountains of Oregon. My wife, being the kind and gentle soul that she is, told me to take a sandwich so I didn’t starve.
I think understanding crazy people has always been a gift of hers.
On Saturday I drove over to Oregon and some hundred miles later I cried out to God in frustration. “God, I know you don’t really care about this game, but YOU made me and I can’t help it – I care! Please help me get to listen to it!” That was when I heard this little voice inside me say, “Well, you can’t hear it if you don’t turn on the radio!”
A few twisting of the knobs later and . . . game time in Seattle! Perfect reception. So, for the next four hours I sat alone on this isolated hill in Oregon, gazing down on a beautiful valley below and listening as the Huskies beat the Trojans.
It was almost dark when the game ended, and when I started up the car – poof! The radio signal vanished.
As I made my way home that night, the biggest full-moon rose up above me. It was then I realized something. So, in the silence of the car, I said it out loud: “God, I know you love all of us the same. But right now, I just can’t help but feel as if I’m one of your favorites.”
Every fall I’m reminded of those moments and especially what the drive home that night felt like. The thing is, I think each of us needs a day like that in our lives.
I just hope you have one to remember too.
