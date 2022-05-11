As the kerfuffle at the Wyoming Republican Party convention last week made crystal clear, the internal politics of the Cowboy State’s largest party are anything but congenial and civil. Laramie and Natrona counties, the two largest population centers in this vast state, were left basically without a seat at the GOP table.
What it really pointed out, though, was the lack of diversity of opinion being allowed within the top ranks of the party. And having multiple voices with distinct and differing opinions is the only way to have real debate and consensus, and to have meaningful outcomes that are not predetermined by a handful of people unwilling to listen to dissent. In the rest of the world, we call those people dictators.
The only way to crack through that rigidity is for the mainstream and thoughtful Republicans to get involved. It’s not an easy ask. We are all busy and stressed with our daily lives, and jumping into another commitment that requires our limited time, our already taxed energy and our tightening wallets can be daunting. But nothing will change if we don’t get involved.
Leadership and civic duty require that of us. We cannot fix what is obviously broken if we just leave it on the side of the road for someone else to pick up.
The filing period for the primary election for many seats at the city/town, county, state and federal level starts Thursday and runs through May 27. School board and special districts are later this summer. Now is the time to consider putting your hat in the ring for some position.
If not, nothing will change.
– Matt Adelman,
publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.