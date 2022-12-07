Before we go any further, I need to warn you. This week’s column includes a dirty word.
Oh, did you think I meant a cuss word? No, nothing like that.
The dirty word I’m speaking about isn’t a swear word. No, it’s the word that most coaches find offensive. It’s the word that is fast becoming obscene, especially the closer we get to Christmas.
Advertising agencies fear this word more than any other word, and if we’re not careful, it will become a word that’s completely obsolete.
The word? It’s contentment.
Think about it. Everywhere you look, the world is trying its best to tell you that contentment is a word only losers and people who lack drive would ever aspire to.
We are under a deluge of ads, slogans, motivational books and seminars that sell us lies like “winning is everything;” “Disneyland– the happiest place on earth” and “If you believe it, you can do it.”
I know these are catchy phases, but that’s just it – they’re only phases.
I’ve played on championship teams, and yes, the feeling of winning is amazing. But that’s just it – it’s a feeling. Like everything else in life, it lasts for a moment and then it fades away. But the journey? Oh, how I’d love to be able to just play games again, to feel the sweet shock of a wooden bat on a ball or the snap of the net as you swish a 20-foot jumper.
And I’m sure Disneyland is a fun place. But believe it or not, there were times in Vietnam when my buddies and I were laughing so hard my sides ached and I was left gasping for air. You see, happiness isn’t really a place, it’s a time. A time filled with a person, a friend or people you love.
As for believing in something so much you can make anything happen? Well, when I woke up and promptly fell out of bed because my body suddenly didn’t care what I thought or did, I learned that as much as I’d like to think I’m in control, the honest truth is, I’m not. I’m only human. And that means every day I’m alive, it’s a miracle to me.
Maybe that’s why contentment is such an incredibly valuable word.
For if you have learned to be content with what you have, if you have discovered contentment regardless of your limitations or if you are living a life filled with a contented love that’s shared with those dearest to you, understand this: You are rich.
Far richer than those who will someday sadly discover that no matter what the scoreboard or balance sheet says, if that is all you are seeking, it will never be enough.
And neither is anything underneath a tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.