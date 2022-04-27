At first look, increasing the elected officials in the county from $100,000 a year to $108,500 a year in a single whack seems too much, and it may be, but the real issue isn’t year one but years two through four of compounding salary increases. Based on the proposal before the county commissioners of 8.5% in year one and 5% every year after, the total increase would be a gigantic 25.6% over the four years.
The problem facing the commissioners isn’t a single raise in a single year. It is that they must set salaries for the county clerk, assessor, treasurer, attorney and clerk of district court among others now for the next four years. Right now, inflation is rampant at 8.5% and probably much higher in reality, but where will it be a year from now? Who knows.
Right now, the county is financially in good shape. In four years, we could be better, or much worse.
This isn’t about those currently holding the offices, because all of the positions will be up for election this summer and fall. It’s about what can and should the county do when it comes to wages for elected officials, especially if you subscribe to the idea that whatever is good for them should be done for the average county workers, too.
We actually believe those workers probably need bigger raises to cope with the real cost-of-simply-living inflation we are facing these days. But don’t we all?
And the commissioners need to take into account that property assessments just went out last week, with the average increase hovering around the pesky 8.5% figure. That means homeowners are going to be paying more in county taxes this year, in some cases a lot more. Those people won’t be any too happy to see such large pay increases for elected officials making more than they may be seeing in their shrinking paychecks. That pain will be real. And the anger could be manifested at the election box.
Yes, the county probably can afford the increase this year, not only for the elected officials but for all county employees. It will be a bite, but doable if they shift some spending around or if revenues truly increase as much as they seem to be. The biggest increase appears to be coming from the total county valuation, which includes minerals and property taxes.
All of those things have to be taken into account as the county commissioners consider whether to adopt the proposal from the other elected officials. We’re not saying they shouldn’t do it, but they would be wise to take a more conservative approach and perhaps opt for a 2-3% increase in subsequent years. That won’t help them if inflation doesn’t come down, but it won’t hurt them, either.
– Matt Adelman
