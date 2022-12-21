The Curious Thoughts of a Simple Man
Just the other day someone said something to me that I took to heart.
They said, “Merry Christmas.”
So, I decided to do just that. And then for fun, I looked up all the words that also mean “merry” to help me make it easier.
For instance, the word amusing is another word for “merry.” I’m having an amusing Christmas because I got to sit up close and watch the kids Christmas program at our church. And I couldn’t help but smile as a couple of dozen little shepherds, wise men and angels proudly sang with all their might. Sure, some of them were so shy they couldn’t remember a single line of the song they were singing, but c’mon, you just have to applaud the courage it took to be there!
Cheerful is another word describing “merry” and a word that fits this day in December. I’m cheerful this year because I’m living in a place where a song “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” isn’t just a one-hit wonder on the charts but more or less our state’s national theme song. We don’t simply expect our Christmas to be white in Wyoming, sometimes we expect to still be shoveling the white stuff in June!
This is a comical Christmas this year because we have televisions in this part of the world. And whereas I spent many of the Yuletide seasons of my youth laughing at the wild, crazy antics of a comedy trio known as the ‘Three Stooges’; today I have the unrivaled weekly comedy sketches by the red and blue clowns everywhere around me to keep me laughing.
I’m having an enjoyable Christmas this year because I get to spend it with the girl of my dreams again. For over 45 wonderful Christmas seasons I’ve gotten to share this magical time with her, and believe me, the older I get, the more I enjoy every single loved-filled minute of it.
This is a hilarious Christmas holiday because I’m just as clumsy as ever – yesterday I broke a bowl and sent shattered glass all across the kitchen. Clumsy? You bet. But hilarious? Yes, because my wife was not only helping me clean up the mess, but describing in great detail how I was now free to buy her the pretty replacement bowl she’d be eyeing.
There are just two more words that I can use the describe the “merry” Christmas I’m having the year. One of them is joyful and the other is glad.
This is a joyful Christmas, because even though I’m older and slower now, I’m still able to walk and talk and simply enjoy being around the ones I love. And yes, even though I lost my mom this year, I’m joyful I can still hear her voice in my heart. It’s there, right beside my fathers’, and I hear every night I go Christmas-lights exploring with my wife.
And I’m glad this Christmas because even though I’m living in a strange time of names with letters and pronouns, and a time that’s polluted by agendas and slogan, I can still live with hope.
Because I not only not only hear the people around me offering me a “Merry Christmas.” I actually get the chance to have one – and to offer them one in return.
