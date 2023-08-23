DEAR EDITOR:
It’s a rare thing that those who embrace censorship are usually on the right side of history.
For those of us who’ve been watching the statewide news this is going on in both in the city of Gillette right now over their public library, and statewide, both in other cities and in the legislature.
I’m not saying that there aren’t legitimate concerns. It’s by addressing those concerns that we move forward. Why do I care? Because what happens elsewhere, to a degree, happens everywhere. The average person understands the idea that peeing in a pool affects everyone swimming.
It’s my understanding that the head librarian in Gillette has been fired, that there is some turmoil to the south in Laramie along the same lines and that the governor is encouraging the state to reconsider it’s membership in the ALA (American Library Association), over potential political differences in the ALA’s current leadership. If I’m factually wrong here, I ask that someone please correct me.
At the same time that we in Wyoming are thankful for the freedom of speech and everything else that comes with it, there seems to be a movement away from it’s protection. I understand that there are concerns around our state. Concerns that have some legitimacy and should be addressed. But, taking extreme measures almost always causes far more problems than solutions.
I will sometimes tell people that the burning of books is against my religion, which is true, regardless of if I agree with them or not.
“As a token of grace from God, the Revealer of this Most Great Announcement, We have removed from the Holy Scriptures and Tablets the law prescribing the destruction of books.” - Baha’u’llah, Writings of the Baha’i Faith, 1870s.
But another part of my beliefs are to try and see all sides of things. The fact that it’s important to see others’ points of view rather than simply taking my own as the only way. I’ve found that it makes life richer when I do.
Gillette and Laramie libraries are concerned about obscene materials in their children’s sections.
I can’t judge if they are or aren’t. I do recall something like this taking place earlier in my life, though. If we look back at movies we might learn something. The movie industry, years back, instituted a ratings system: G, PG, PG-13, R, etc. It was meant to give parents guidelines as to what may or may not be appropriate to their kids. Theaters aren’t suppose to let kids under certain ages into a movie without being accompanied by an adult. Movies that are rated R, for example, that age is supposed to be 17. Although the system doesn’t work perfectly, why can’t such a system be implemented at a library?
Some might point out that to go through every book would be very labor intensive. Sure, that would be a legitimate argument, 20 years ago. We’re living in a bright new age. We can get (artificial intelligence systems) to do it for us as long as we set the parameters. One of the cities that is affected is Laramie, home to UW. Why not set this as a student project for the computer department there? I’m sure that a successful program could be implemented up in Gillette as well. Some people are nervous about such technology . . . but if it provides a solution to a problem, why not use the tool? Just a thought.
In regards to our governor and some or our legislators ending Wyoming’s relationship with the American Library Association, I would urge caution there. Leadership changes, relatively quickly. Once a tie is cut, it’s difficult to reestablish it. There currently is an individual who describes themselves as a Marxist is the director of the ALA. I personally don’t agree with Marxist ideology, but cutting ties completely doesn’t seem wise. The United States government, during the Cold War maintained ties with the USSR. Leadership changes over time. If there are problems that arise, it seems to me at least, that they could be dealt with through legislation on a case by case basis. Ties between the state of Wyoming, and the ALA, go back roughly a century. It seems a shame to destroy that relationship over someone who hasn’t been there even a decade. But that decision isn’t my call.
To my fellow Wyomingites, one of the great things about living in this state is a firm belief in personal freedom and our desire not to be told what to do. Sure, guidance is handy, but to be told that we can’t read such and such a book seems a bit extreme. We pay for those services, let us make those decisions. If there are issues with some of that material, then let us as parents decide what our kids can check out. Again, guidance here would be handy. To be told what we can and can’t do, not so much. In the meantime I’ll pray for wisdom from our leadership as they go about the business of governing.
– Aaron Corkill-Bomgaars,
Douglas
