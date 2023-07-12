New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger was recently quoted as talking about the need to present fair, balanced, accurate journalism in today’s hyper-politicized media landscape.
His comments centered on the public’s belief that major issues of the day are or should be settled, but settled to their liking.
The issues of today are not settled, he said, yet a vast majority of people wish they were – or think they are – ranging from abortion to gay rights to social ills of all kinds, and even civil liberties. Even the Supreme Court is weighing in and changing rules that we thought were settled, 50 years ago in some cases.
We need to have an honest, healthy debate and that requires publishing things in your local newspaper that sometimes you may find offensive – and, that even we may find offensive and distasteful.
For instance, the letters that are on page A-6 this week, one of which calls us out for publishing the anti-teacher letter and another that calls out the school district for hiring a certain teacher are both right and are both wrong in their assumptions and blame, depending on your point of view.
You can be mad at us for either side of that, but we believe running both letters provides a forum for an open debate on that issue.
Even though we may disagree on what the content of those letters say, it isn’t our role to censor either of them as long as there’s no profanity, threats or libel involved.
Obviously, we believe we should run letters to the editor, especially local letters (even ones we feel are nonsensical or opposite to our viewpoint). We should run all sides of a debate. We encourage the community to participate via the editorial page.
Twenty years ago, it wasn’t necessarily important to explain why we were running such letters.
It was pretty self-explanatory.
Today, that seems much less so because readers across the political spectrum have become so polarized by an ever-divisive media landscape that no longer values fair and open debate on both sides, but instead pursues an agenda.
That agenda is often inspired by a pursuit of money, and on social media is often cubicle-inspired, inflamed snippets posing as reporting with little understanding of any facts and true journalism, all designed to generate clicks and cause outrage rather than inform.
We paraphrase what another reporter wrote, but he’s not wrong. The lack of understanding and presenting a bigger picture, of offering both sides has led to a divisive, hate-filled forum that leaves no room for healthy debate. We no longer provide for a free flow of ideas but only outrage and anger.
We don’t believe in that at the Douglas Budget.
We believe you should have a free flow exchange of ideas, even disagreements, but that they should be done honorably and balanced. They should be done fairly without name-calling, hate and discontent.
This is how civil discourse ought to work in society.
Really, there’s just one rule: Do not make it personal.
Stick to the issues. Use logic, evidence and information to make a point; do not attack or bully another individual and remain respectful of the other person, even if their opinion differs from your own.
The mass misinformation age is upon us. That will unravel our society and family more deeply and far faster than anything in history unless we offer the truth on both sides.
You can’t get to the truth unless you offer a diverse set of opinions – as the truth often falls somewhere in the middle.
We are writing this in order to explain why we’re presenting both sides, as well as why we even considered covering a topic we questioned should even be put into the news pages.
Fairly or unfairly, it is a news story. It is newsworthy because it does touch on the social issues of the day in our community.
Is it fair to the teacher? Probably not. Is it fair the school district? Possibly not.
Is it fair to the community?
Maybe, maybe not. That depends on your point of view – and that then depends on having a fair discussion and a fair debate as to whether our society is in a place where it can handle that, instead of becoming angry, divided and hate-filled.
We hope that we’re in a place in society that we can have open, civil discourse on any specific topic without such anger-fueled comments or thoughts, but we likely are not.
We hope the school board and the school district administration are there, that they can listen, to understand and support the teachers that they need to support, as well as support the community who are depending on them to do so.
We will continue to support everyone’s First Amendment right to express their views – even if we do not agree with them.
– Matt Adelman, publisher
& Cinthia Stimson, editor
