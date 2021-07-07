While sometimes it seems these community celebrations just kind of happen without much forethought or effort, the reality is quite the opposite. We, as a society, have come to take events like Jackalope Days and Deer Creek Days for granted, but the planning and volunteer hours invested in making them come off without too many hitches would surprise anyone except those who have been in the trenches.
So it is with tremendous gratitude that we look back on the Fourth of July weekend. Whether it was the fireworks safety shoot-off at South Rec hosted by the Glenrock Fire Department or Fort Fetterman Day re-enactment on Sunday or the two-day family celebration at Bartling Park, volunteers were the keys to making them successful.
More volunteers will be needed if these events will continue and, as could be expected, will continue to grow. Until then, we should thank the volunteers who stepped up this year and make these important and family fun events a new summer-time staple in Douglas and Glenrock.
––Matt Adelman
