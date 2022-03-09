Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerous wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and Northern Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerously low wind chills can lead to frostbite in 15 minutes or less if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, knit hat, and mittens. &&