Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Blowing snow. Visibility could be reduced to under one mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County and Goshen County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. Blowing snow impacts could continue into Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&