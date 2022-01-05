It’s been a full year (as of tomorrow) since the riot at the Capitol. And in the world of Wyoming Republican far-right politics that dominates the party’s hierarchy these days, not much has changed since that day when GOP Chairman W. Frank Eathorne said he attended the event and witnessed only an “organized and peaceful rally.”
A year later, we know more of the truth about what happened and what led up to it, as well as the efforts to undermine our democracy and the future threats those efforts pose.
That not much has changed for the GOP leadership is downright scary because we’re so divided that facts no longer matter.
The reality is the Wyoming Central Committee and much of those who’ve wrangled themselves into power within it are ideological zealots tied to Trump’s Big Lie about a stolen election; about a need to overhaul an election system that isn’t broken to stop fraud that factually hasn’t happened; about making sure redistricting legislative boundaries in the state protect those who they like and punish those who they don’t; and about using the party apparatus to attack their own previously staunch members who they think are not “Republican enough.”
Their latest targets apparently are conservative Republicans with credentials as deep as Liz Cheney’s (who they’ve also attacked with military-like bluster but little to back it up). Their backroom attacks most recently seem to target the Converse County commissioners – most notably Chairman and former state GOP Chairman Jim Willox – for failing to chastise or fire the quasi-independent hospital board over its vaccination policy, as well as County Clerk Karen Rimmer for disagreeing with them over the election fraud lies and who should control counting the ballots. We don’t always agree with them either, but they don’t deserve baseless attacks using false narratives.
For the record, the hospital board has to be free of political whims. Thus once appointed, the board is independent of the commissioners. It’s a strategy that has proven hyper-successful for our hospital for more than two decades, and changing it now dooms the publicly owned facility that has been a major economic force in our county.
And, Rimmer is absolutely correct about maintaining independent, nonpartisan, nonpolitical control over elections and counting of ballots. Luckily, so far at least, the legislature has rebuffed numerous GOP-led attempts to change that during the past year. To claim that election fraud can only be fixed by putting one group with an agenda in charge of it is akin to putting the fox in the henhouse and expecting to eat eggs for breakfast.
Because their efforts are often conducted behind closed doors and in whispers, it’s hard to understand exactly what they are doing, but as the election cycle picks up this spring, it will become more clear, especially if they are successful in handpicking candidates who match their ideological bent to take on more moderate Republicans and if they attempt illegally to fund their primary challenges.
It’ll then be up to the mainstream voters to decide which path they want to follow.
––Matt Adelman
