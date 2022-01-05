Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Douglas and Glenrock * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&