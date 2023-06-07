Pop quiz: Name some of the activists, or activist led efforts, seeking to halt the production of natural gas and oil in the United States.
If you are anything like me, your thoughts probably jumped immediately to high profile news-of-the-day efforts. Gas stove bans in New York State and Berkely California, the Biden Administration’s “all of government” approach to “fighting” climate change, activist Greta Thunberg’s angry speeches, or maybe even Colorado’s proposal to phase out permits by 2030. As a pro-energy person in a pro-energy state, it’s easy to tune things like that out as happening so far away that someone else should deal with them. It doesn’t affect us. After all, Wyoming’s people remain supportive of responsible energy development.
A whopping 88% of Wyomingites support natural gas and oil production. A full 93% believe, (rightly), that the industry provides critical revenue to schools, emergency responders and more. 77% believe, (again, rightly), that natural gas and oil production are compatible with activities like hunting and fishing.
These astounding polling numbers prove that we need not be concerned about activist efforts here in our backyard, right?
Wrong.
You’d have to be living under a rock not to notice the increase in oil and gas activity in Converse County.
At nine operating rigs, Converse is Wyoming’s top producing county in a top energy producing state. Statewide data shows that the industry directly employs over 20,000 people, and another 10,000 work in the service and transportation industries that support oil and gas – that’s nearly five times the entire population of Douglas!
These jobs create a high quality of life for all of us, not just in Wyoming, but around the country as we help produce the energy people need to thrive. That’s something to be proud of!
Sadly, activists here and elsewhere are trying to shut down the Converse County oil and gas project.
How?
Not through splashy protests or ballot initiatives, but by convincing a judge in Washington D.C. that there wasn’t enough analysis – despite seven, (yes, seven), years of collaborative planning and careful study. Look up Powder River Basin Resource Council v. U.S. Department of Interior. Not content with nearly a decade of careful review, these groups want a federal court to immediately halt all new work in the Converse County oil fields without even a passing thought for the people such a ruling would harm.
The Petroleum Association of Wyoming, along with the state of Wyoming, the Converse and Campbell County commissioners, and numerous businesses – large and small – that operate in and around Douglas are fighting back in court.
As part of that effort, I’ve been talking with small business owners in Douglas and other parts of the Powder River Basin to find out how shutting down the Converse County oil and gas project would affect them (spoiler: it’s not good). What has surprised me in these conversations is how few people know anything about this very real and immediate activist effort right here in our own backyard.
We know the vast majority of Wyoming’s residents, not to mention Converse County’s, support their family and friends in the industry. We also know that Wyoming’s residents are smart about energy development – supporting careful planning and solid environmental performance to protect our land, air, water and wildlife.
But, unlike other states with a bigger activist presence, Wyoming doesn’t have a place where regular folks can gather to stay informed on issues that threaten their livelihood. That’s why we’ve created www.poweringwyoming.com
(This is) a website dedicated to helping people understand the resources beneath their feet and gives people a place to receive periodic information and oil and gas related news you might want to know about – like new projects and activist efforts to shut them down.
A recent report on tax filings showed that Wyoming’s two largest environmental activists groups outspend Wyoming’s two industry groups (oil and gas, and mining) by a wide margin.
We likely can never match activists for spending given their wealthy out-of-state donors, but if Wyoming’s pro-energy families stay informed about their own local area and engage when development is under threat, we know we can keep powering Wyoming – and the world. Click over to poweringwyoming.com and check it out.
Ryan McConnaughey is the Petroleum Association of Wyoming’s Vice President & Director of Communications.
