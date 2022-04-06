Richard Paquette made a strong statement Saturday as he stuffed more chocolate pieces into another yellow plastic Easter Egg. He commented how amazing it is that the Douglas community comes together every year to make sure the Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt is a raving success, regardless of cost.
As we surveyed the rooms of volunteers spread out across bar tables and pool tables, he opined about the costs skyrocketing to more than $6,000 this year, yet how the community still came through to make it happen. He stuffed another pastel egg while he talked, obvious that he didn’t have time to slow down if they wanted to get all 18,432 eggs (he counted them) done on Saturday.
The annual hunt will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday sharp on the midway at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds. It’ll be over a few minutes later as hundreds of Douglas youth converge on the egg-laden fields.
And it’ll be worth the countless volunteer hours spent stuffing eggs, raising the funds, buying the bikes and building the baskets of goodies.
But the best part of all is that the Douglas community once again will have come together to celebrate something special.
Happy Easter.
––Matt Adelman
