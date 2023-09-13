We’ve all seen it – that austere flag bearing the silhouette of a prisoner of war before a guard tower and barbed wire in white on a black field.
The words POW•MIA and the words You Are Not Forgotten encircle the graphic in white. Where once it stood as a tribute to the troops that fought in Vietnam and remained missing or unaccounted for, the flag rightfully became a representation of all the Americans held prisoner, missing and unaccounted for from all conflicts: WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War, Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. It’s a stark reminder of the plight of America’s POWs and MIAs and represents sorrow, anxiety and hope.
The origin of the somber flag came about in 1971, when Mary Hoff, wife of Navy Lt. Comdr. Michael Hoff was reported to have had his plane shot down over Laos. Waiting for the return of her husband, Mary contacted a nearby flag company asking that a flag be made to remember and honor POWs and missing soldiers serving during the Vietnam conflict.
National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter. Since then, every subsequent president issues an annual proclamation commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day each year on the third Friday of September. The day exists to honor all former American prisoners of war and those still missing in action or held captive in war, or unresolved casualties of war.
Efforts to find the missing, identify them and bring them home are continual. In the past year, 41 men missing during the Korean War have been returned to American soil.
It’s an unfortunate reality of military engagement that service members are sometimes held against their will as prisoners of war or even worse, their whereabouts become unknown and become missing in action.
While efforts to recover the remains of those individuals lost in action have been ongoing, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) estimates that more than 81,000 never returned home. The locations of these individuals vary, concentrated in areas of the most significant points of U.S. engagement during the 20th century: throughout Western Europe, the Philippines, Solomon Islands, South Pacific, Korea and North Atlantic. The search and recovery process falls primarily on the Department of Defense.
Numbers report of POWs listed by the Congressional Research Service shows: World War II - 130,201 (14,072 who died); Korean War - 7,140 (2,701 who died); Vietnam War - 725 (64 who died); conflicts since 1991 - 37 (including both Gulf Wars).
And, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 83,114 Americans who fought in those wars are still missing: World War II - 73,515; Vietnam - 1,626; Cold War - 126; conflicts since 1991 - six.
These numbers are approximate numbers due to limited or conflicting data, but the point of POW/MIA Recognition Day is to ensure that Americans commit to stand behind those who serve and make sure that all is done to account for those who have never returned. The POW/MIA flag serves as a reminder to us that we should never forget our prisoners of war and those who are missing.
Lt. Comdr. Michael Hoff remains unaccounted for to this day. But we can be the kind of American that deserves the kind of sacrifice made by him and thousands of other American heroes.
Friday, Sept. 15 is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
