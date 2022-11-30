The holidays are a time for family gatherings and joyous celebrations. Yet, it can be challenging for someone new to recovery from addiction. Realistically, it is a challenging time of year for anyone who is choosing sobriety.
There are endless temptations, and most people indulge in food and drink.
Holiday sobriety begins with a well-thought-out plan. It does not matter if it is your first year of sobriety or a choice to be sober over the holidays. Having a plan saves endless trouble in the long run.
Initially, the plan should begin with knowing what makes you feel uncomfortable, such as drunk family members or a challenging environment. It is also vital to have a ride, whether you or a friend drives or transportation is arranged.
Bring non-alcoholic drinks, mocktails, or something you want to drink if you know there will be no options. It is also not uncommon to rehearse what you could say if someone offers you a drink or questions your sobriety.
Additionally, it is a good idea to have an escape plan if things go wrong or you feel you must leave the party.
“The holiday season brings relapse and consuming food and drink in abundance. If you are concerned, it is recommended to have your own survival guide of sorts,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org. “It can be anything that you need in assisting with maintaining sobriety.”
Other useful tips include practicing self-care, for example, H.A.L.T (Hungry, Angry, Lonely, Tired). Take the time to ensure you are well-fed. Try not to ignore negative emotions or avoid everyone. Ensure you get adequate sleep.
Basic things that we can do to take care of physical and mental well-being improve our ability to maintain sobriety over the holidays.
Moreover, maintain an attitude of gratitude. It is easy to focus on the difficult things in life, but try giving thanks for even the small things or writing down the things you are grateful for.
The holidays are about giving and giving thanks. Share and create new traditions and try to express love, kindness, compassion, and gratitude. Enjoy the holiday season with friends and family.
Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in substance use disorder and addiction recovery. He is a certified clinical medical assistant and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins.
