Granted, we’ve been accused of having a warped sense of humor, but we are always strangely entertained by elections. This year, our sense of fascination has been truly piqued. Although, the Cheney-Hageman slugfest is not funny given how serious the outcome could be for Wyoming and the country, but it certainly has been offering some entertaining and laughable moments as candidates try to put a nice picture frame around the reality of history and hope voters won’t notice.
Of course, most voters do notice. And they care, as they should. But we always view such things through the prism of our personal biases and preconceived notions, twisting those things that don’t fit until they more closely match what we already believe. Or we reject them outright even when we know them to be wrong or a lie designed to distract us from the basic truth.
Such machinations of reality make us laugh. And cry.
We also laugh at polls. You know, those polls that supposedly tell us what will happen, which have been wrong more than right since 2016 and have missed the mark more and more as the “smarter-than-poll-takers” voters simply take some perverse joy in misdirecting them. And, while we in the news media spew forth the poll data like it’s gospel, we know none of it matters.
What matters is the poll taken on election day. It’s weird, we know, but we laugh at the incongruity of it all, even as we fret or celebrate whichever side we want to take today.
Don’t take any of this to mean we don’t take it seriously. We do. We take our job to report the news very seriously.
We just find the humor in the reality versus the perception of it all. Perception, for most people, is reality, even when it isn’t real at all and they have no real basis for thinking it is. And that makes it funny.
So as we all head to the polls Tuesday, let’s keep our sense of humor and try to remember that whichever side of the aisle you are on, the other side is just a laugh away.
– Matt Adelman
