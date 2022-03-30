Young wrestler Krue Melchor found himself outnumbered last weekend. The lone Douglas grappler walked into the Montana Open tournament in Billings and ran into a wall of 2,400 young wrestlers from all over the nation.

The Douglas Wrestling Club had just the one young athlete compete, but compete he did. Melchor placed third at the tournament.

While Melchor competed in Billings, many of his teammates from Converse County headed to the Brady Read Memorial Tournament in Wheatland.

The team won the team race in folkstyle, taking home the trophy.

Individual results from Wheatland are as follows:

In the 6U division, Emersen Seim placed second in folkstyle and first in freestyle. Collins Gerk and Krieger Budd both placed second in folkstyle. Ryker Layher placed first in both freestyle and folkstyle. Hudson Hengstler placed first in folkstyle.

Shelby Williams placed second in the girl’s folkstyle 6U division.

In the 8U division, Traysen Sigala placed first in folkstyle. Luke Haar placed fifth in both folkstyle and freestyle. Kye Camino took second in freestyle and Greco and placed third in folkstyle. Levi Brandemuehl placed fifth in folkstyle.

Ian Andreen placed second in all three styles.

Maxton Haar placed sixth in folkstyle and third in freestyle and Greco.

Sawyer Merchen placed fourth in the Greco and second in freestyle, though he did not place in folkstyle.

Greysen Seim placed first in all three styles.

Gunnar Schiel placed second in freestyle and Greco. Cole Williams placed first in folkstyle and second in freestyle. Lincoln Wilkinson placed third in folkstyle.

Cade Cozzens competed hard in the 8U folkstyle division, but did not place.

In the 10U division, Mason Haught placed third in folkstyle. Channing Maher placed third in freestyle and fourth in the Greco, though he did not place in folkstyle.

Mack Grant placed fifth in both freestyle and Greco and placed second in folkstyle.

Cameron Layher placed fourth in all three styles. Levi Peregoy placed fifth in folkstyle. Wyatt Jolley placed fifth in folkstyle and fourth in the Greco. Remington Schiel placed second in folkstyle and Greco and placed third in freestyle.

Keagan Mills placed third in folkstyle.

MarLee Thar placed second in the girls’ folkstyle in the 10U division.

In the 12U division, Mason Jolley placed second in freestyle and Greco and fourth in freestyle.

Tate Buffington also placed second in folkstyle while teammate Tanner McCarty placed fifth.

In the 14U division, Darius Dickinson placed second.

Teammates Preston Thar and Octaveas McGahan both placed third.