No group was busier than the Douglas High School swim & dive team last week. The much-improved group competed in three meets in just as many days and were rewarded with a laundry list of impressive times and state qualifiers.

“What a weekend for the Lady Cats. This was our three-meet run and the girls handled it like champions,” DHS head coach Stacy Wood said. “I am so proud of these girls. To continue swimming their best times and maintain a positive attitude with a run like that is hard but they all shined this weekend.”

The Bearcats were tested in the water like no other week so far. They started the stretch in Rawlins where the team dished out some incredible time cuts from underclassmen.

Addy Carr was one of the many with spectacular performances. The freshman dropped 4.87 seconds in her 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 43.11 seconds.

The huge strides didn’t stop there. Sophomore Samantha Elliott dropped 3.68 seconds in her 100 freestyle with a 1:40.45 and freshman Nora Portwood dropped an impressive 5.77 seconds in her 50 freestyle at 45.70.

A day later, Douglas competed at the Cody Quad against Jackson, Riverton and the hosts. One of the biggest performances of the trip came from sophomore Riley Cook who dropped 6.70 seconds in her 200 freestyle where she touched the wall in 2:44.58.

Freshman Josephine Mathis also made a splash when she dropped 1.40 seconds in her 50 freestyle with a time of 29.67 seconds. Another huge cut in time was delivered by sophomore Madison Renstrom who shaved 15.52 seconds in her 200 freestyle where she came through at 2:36.96.

The young talent continued to shine with freshman Madison Sims who dropped 6.98 seconds in her 100 breaststroke at 1:38.02. Also, ninth grader Kenley Wood beat her best 100 freestyle by 4.27 seconds with a 1:09.76.

Douglas also had a diver compete and displayed plenty of potential.

“Diver Molly Pavey nailed an Inward Somersault in the meet, a dive she needed to throw, but hadn’t yet mastered,” Wood said. “Molly and Josephine Mathis turned in some great performances in diving.”

The Bearcats ended their busy week against a tough field of teams in Powell.

“We rounded out the long weekend with a fantastic team performance at the Gene Dozah Invitational in Powell where we saw eight other teams. Our girls finished in fourth place overall behind Powell, Green River and Cody,” Wood said. “We saw time cuts, fabulous finishes and added more qualifying times, which is an impressive feat following so many miles traveled and meets swam.”

Senior Meadow Winslow stole the show in this meet by cutting her 200 freestyle best time down by 14.41 seconds.Senior Jenelle Zimmerman finished her 50 freestyle in 28.81 just .4 seconds from a state qualifying time and junior Evelynn McCarthy continued to improve her freestyle and backstroke events.

Not to be outdone, freshman Amanda Thompson added another event this weekend in the 100 backstroke and posted great baseline times, her coach praised.

“I had freshman on A-team relays because we were short some seniors and I can’t begin to say how tremendous their swims were. Abby Dykes is one to watch this season. She came out for her first round of meets this weekend and had some stunning swims,” Wood complimented. “Kenley Wood held her own and inched closer to qualifying as well. The leadership I saw from seniors Kendal Engelker, Meadow Winslow, Payton Yost, Izabelle Zimmerman and Jenella Zimmerman was fantastic.

"Not only did they all swim some awesome races, but they cheered on and encouraged all of our younger athletes, and helped give feedback and pointers all weekend long. I am really proud of this group of ladies and I feel like they’ve come together as a team," coach said.

NEW STATE QUALIFIERS

At Rawins and Laramie:

* Hailey Richards (sr.) qualified in the 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle

* Kendal Engelker (sr.) qualified in the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke

* Dani Shoemake (sr.) qualified in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle

* Payton Yost (sr.) qualified in the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle and 500 freestyle

* Izabelle Zimmerman (sr.) qualified in the 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and the 200 individual medley

* Jenelle Zimmerman (sr.) qualified in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle

* Hayden Lythgoe (jr.) qualified in the 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 individual medley and the 200 freestyle.

* Abby Dykes (fr.) qualified in the 100 backstroke

At Cody and Powell:

* Abby Dykes (fr.) qualified in 100 freestyle,, 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly

* Kendal Engelker (sr.) 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle

* Izabelle Zimmerman (sr.) 500 freestyle

* Payton Yost (sr.) 200 individual medley and 200 freestyle

* Hayden Lythgoe (jr.) 500 freestyle