The 2022 golf season is swinging right along in typical fashion as the state tournament is less than three weeks away.

In the meanwhile, Douglas High School is focused on trimming strokes of its team totals in preparation for the sport’s biggest event. That work continue last week on a familiar course as the Bearcats hosted the annual Douglas Invite.

Both boys and girls teams carded solid scores. Several standouts managed to shave their own scores between rounds of the two-day tournament.

“The boys and girls both had a great week of golf. I’ve been very impressed with the quick improvements by both teams. We have kids who have bought into showing up early and staying late at practice to really work hard on their games,” head coach Chase Plumb said. “Our girls squad is very new to the game but they continue to impress me with their coachability and the way they pick up on things quickly. Maddie Brace is only a freshman but she has the most competitive golf experience on our team and she had a tremendous week of golf and I look forward to her and all our girls continuing to improve.”

The Douglas boys were fared well with the added bonus of a home-course advantage. DHS had three players finish in the top 20 as the team finished fifth overall at 721 strokes (363-358) and were just 36 strokes shy of second place.

Leading Douglas at the second tournament of the season was star Caidyn Spilski. He had a steady grip throughout as he chalked up rounds of 83 and 84 en route to finishing seventh overall at 167 strokes.

Riverton, which won the team title, was led by individual winner Parker Paxton. He was all alone atop the standings as he used a stunning 65 in the first round to go along with a 70 to finish at 135.

DHS’ Blaine Johnson was also among the best at this year’s hometown invite. He tallied a 90 on the opening day and stormed back in the finale with the fifth best score of 85 to finish 10th overall at 174.

Third among the Bearcats was Durc Penfield. He also finished in the top half of the field as rounds of 87 and 94 gave him a final of 181.

Douglas’ Ryder Tillard got better as the event continued. He carded a 103 in the opener and closed with a 96 to finish at 199. Greg Brown also improved from the first 18 to the final 18 holes. He fired a 112 before shaving off nine strokes with a 103 to close at 215.

DHS girls take 5th

The Bearcats held strong against most of the competition and even cut their team score by five strokes between rounds.

DHS, which finished just 18 strokes out of second place, finished fifth overall with a tournament final of 652 (330-322).

Maddie Brace continues to prove she is among the best in 3A. She fired rounds of 90 and 97 to capture third overall at 187 strokes.

Wheatland’s Macy Jones and Lily Nichols led their team to first place by also taking the top two sports ahead of Brace at 172 and 176, respectively.

The rest of the Douglas crew finished in a tight group as four players were separated by just 13 strokes. Macey Engle was second among the DHS talent with a steady tournament of 117 and 118 for a 235 total.

Just one stroke back was teammate Cale Starkey. She opened with a 123 before cutting 10 strokes for a 236 total.

Bailey Wright was just five strokes behind Starkey at 241 as she putted a 129 and closed with momentum and a 112. Molly Parker was just a few swings back where she closed with a 248 (128-120).

Junior varsity

Douglas also had three athletes compete in the junior varsity lineup.

For the boys, Carsten Moore represented the Cats while the girls’ team featured Sydney Peasley and Heidi Haskins.

Up next

Douglas will be back in action this weekend with another two-day tournament when it competes in Torrington.

“Blaine Johnson and Caidyn Spilski are the veterans of the boys squad and they both had a solid tournament,” Plumb said. “Short game improvement is going to be key to both the boys and girls continuing to drop individual and team scoring averages. I look forward to the rest of the season and the improvements the kids make. We are down to one month left in the year already as the fall season flies by.”