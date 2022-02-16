The Douglas boys have put together a fine season this year under coach Stacy Wood and their final regular-season meet of the year was no exception. Known as the “Last Chance” meet, this final event gives swimmers on the cusp of earning a spot on the roster for the state meet in Gillette one more chance to punch their ticket.

A handful of Douglas’ marlin impersonators went to Gillette on Friday for one of these meets and earned opportunities to come back a week later for state.

Sophomore Malachy Lehnen earned a spot in the 100-yard freestyle, his only qualification in an individual event, and senior Jack Winslow added the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly to his slate, bringing his total individual qualifications up to three.

Senior Ronnan McPherson, sophomore Ian Harford and freshman Sage Perry came within seconds of qualifying themselves, but earned a nod from Wood for their strong work throughout the year and will represent the Bearcats in the relays at state.

Below is the full state-bound roster for the Bearcats:

Jeffrey Cuevas, senior

Qualified in: 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast

Jack Winslow, senior

Qualified in: 500 free, 200 IM, 100 fly

Kal Thompson, junior

Qualified in: 50 free, 1-meter diving

Malachy Lehnen, sophomore

Qualified in: 100 free

Mykah Turk, junior

Qualified in: 1-meter diving

Ronnan McPherson, senior

Swimming in: 200 free relay, 200 medley relay

Ian Harford, sophomore

Swimming in: 200 free relay

Sage Perry, freshman

Swimming in: 200 free relay

Results from Last Chance @ Gillette

200 IM: 2) Winslow, 2:30.03

50 free: 18) McPherson, 28.35; 20) Perry, 29.68; 21) Harford, 30.03

1-meter dive: 3) Turk, 125.45

100 fly: 4) Winslow, 1:09.90

100 free: 6) Lehnen, 58.20; 13) McPherson, 1:04.29

100 back: 6) Lehnen, 1:09.01; 7) Harford, 1:11.18

100 breast: 9) Perry, 1:20.85; 11) Turk, 1:24.16