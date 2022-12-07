Girls BB eyes 6th straight championship

Things usually go pretty well for state champions that return most of their players from their last run. When those players include the top scorer in 3A, one best on-ball defenders and one of the top passers, things look even better.

That’s exactly the case for the 2022 Lady Cats as Lauren Olsen and Brooke Wright return to command the action for Douglas. Now with a year of experience playing together, the electric backcourt duo will take on even more of the load for Douglas as they look to hoist the state championship trophy for the sixth time* in as many years.

“Our expectations don’t really change from year to year,” said coach Cody Helenbolt. “Returning the amount of kids we do and having the successful season we did last year, our goal is to end up in that state championship game. But the season is unpredictable, so the smaller term goal is to just go out there, have fun, and play our style…and continue to be a team our community and school can be proud of.”

Last year’s squad had the deadliest offense in 3A, scoring a whopping 63.4 points per game. For reference, only two teams in 3A – other than Douglas’s past championship squads – have averaged more than 60 points per game in the last 15 years. Olsen led the charge as 3A’s top scorer, averaging more than 23 points per game, and was one of the league’s top pickpockets, swiping nearly 4 steals per contest. Her sister, Allison, added in 18.4 points per contest and cleaned the glass with the best players in the state.

The Lady Cats paired that high-flying offense with one of the craftiest defenses in 3A, a defense that forced more turnovers than any other and allowed their opponents to score an average of just 39.5 points per contest. They know the sustained success of their program for the past half-decade puts a target on their backs, but as the season gets underway, the Lady Cats are focused on what they can control.

“Everyone is always looking to beat Douglas,” Wright said. “We just show up and work hard every day. That’s the most important thing right now.”

This year, the team will have to find a way to replace the dynamism of Allison Olsen, who finished last season as the No. 2 scorer in the league (behind her sister) and in the top 10 in rebounding. They’ll also have to find a suitable replacement for Chloe Collins, one of Douglas’s scrappiest defenders. Those replacements are already waiting in the wings and could lead Douglas for years to come.

“We are a relatively young team, which is super exciting,” Wright said. “We have younger girls that are ready to step up and accept bigger roles to help the team.”

Some of those young players already have experience in high-pressure situations, having played important roles in the state title run last spring. That’s bad news for the rest of Class 3A. Sophomores Jaden Meyer and Molly Parker will look to expand on good finishes to the last season. Meyer came on especially strong in the state tournament last year, playing some of her best basketball on the biggest stage in Wyoming. Parker played spot minutes on varsity for the Lady Cats last season, but now will get the chance to expand her role for Douglas. Both players thrived with more minutes during summer play.

Another player that could make a leap this year is Jilliyn Fertig. Like Meyer, Fertig played some of her best basketball near the end of the season, and if the 6-foot tall junior can keep up that level of play, Douglas could be one of the better rebounding teams in 3A.

“We’re really going to need her,” Helenbolt said. “She can be as good as she wants to be.”

Rounding out the group of newcomers to the top of the squad is Bailey Wright. Like her teammates Meyer, Parker, and Fertig, Bailey Wright played spot minutes for most of the regular season while running the junior varsity squad last year, and came on strong in the playoffs as a high-energy bench player. This year, the sophomore figures to be an important piece off the bench for the Lady Cats on varsity, running the offense while Olsen and the elder Wright catch their breath.

“I’m excited to be able to coach kids like them, kids who have put in the time and it means something to them,” Helenbolt said. “I’ve got even more sophomores I could talk about. We should be pretty deep this year.”

For fans of the Lady Cats style of play – tight perimeter defense and lots of transition hoops – things probably won’t look too different on the court this season. Tough competition might mean that Douglas has a harder road to a championship than they have the past six years, but they have their eyes set on another trip to the Ford Wyoming Center.

“Having that name across our chest puts pressure on us to succeed,” Lauren Olsen said. “With our team this year, we definitely have the opportunity to live up to that standard.”

The new-look Lady Cats will get their first test on December 9 when they travel to Burns for the Burns Invitational. Tipoff times and opponents for the season-opening tournament have yet to be announced.

*2019-2020’s undefeated team was the runaway favorite to win the championship until the pandemic canceled the 3A State Tournament.