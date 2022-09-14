It took all of 60 seconds for the Bearcats to match their touchdown total from a week ago when they took the field in Gering, Nebraska, for an out-of-state bout on the gridiron.

Junior quarterback Trey Rinn, getting his first start this week, found senior running back Luke Skeen in the flat and Skeen scampered 71 yards before being taken down. Two plays later, Rinn found senior receiver Brock Pyle for a short touchdown, and the Cats never looked back in a 45-24 win on Friday night.

“It was exhilarating,” Rinn said of his first start. “I can’t really explain it with words. It was crazy.”

Rinn found an early rhythm, moving around in the pocket and finding Pyle and senior Jackson Hughes, who played just about every position on offense in this game, as the Cats moved the ball downfield with ease throughout the first half. Douglas (1-1) went up 17-0 in the first quarter, forcing two turnovers on defense in the process.

Gering (1-2) got on the board early in the second with a field goal and dropped in another touchdown in the period, but the Cats offense kept rolling. Senior Karson Ewing scored on a short run with 1:18 to play in the half and Rinn snagged his second interception of the first two quarters with 45.8 seconds to play before the break.

“(It was) just good coaching by coach (Wes) Gamble and coach Tanner (Gamble),” Rinn said of his two interceptions. “They taught me all I know, really, so thanks to them.”

Rinn found Pyle again on a 52-yard catch-and-run to set up the offense in the red zone with the clock ticking down. Three plays later, Rinn showed off his speed and punched the ball in from 18 yards out to put Douglas up 38-10 before the teams went to the locker room.

“My receivers, they set themselves up well and my line gave me good protection,” Rinn said. “They gave me enough time to get the passes off.”

Penalties came back to bite the Cats a bit in the second half, setting up Gering for a touchdown on the first Bulldog drive of the third quarter. Rinn threw an interception on the following Douglas drive after some heroics on a fake punt by Hughes and Gering capitalized, scoring their third touchdown with 2:09 to play in the third frame. It would be their last, as senior T.K. Stinson and company clamped down on defense.

Stinson had a good night, transitioning back to his natural guard spot on offense and hounding the Bulldogs on D. He piled up tackles and put pressure on the Gering backfield.

“I just flew to the ball,” Stinson said. “Eleven heads to the ball is what they teach, and I just fly around.”

Hughes took over the offense after Rinn’s pick, showing off his elusiveness on another fake punt the following drive, but the Bulldog defense stymied Douglas for one of the few times of the night. The Bulldog offense sputtered on the ensuing drive, forcing Gering to kick the first punt of the game with around 7:30 to play. Hughes broke off a 63-yard touchdown run four plays later, shedding tackles along the way to cement the score at 45-24. Solid defense kept the Bulldogs at bay and the Cats left Nebraska with an even record on the season.

“In these first three non-conference games, we want to build confidence in them,” said coach Jay Rhoades. “I think our confidence was a little shot after last week. This helps build that back up. It’s very important to build confidence and continuity within your team.”

Douglas will defend their home turf for the first time this season when Powell comes to town on Friday. Kickoff against the Panthers (2-1) is at 6 p.m.

Things to know

Stat of the week: 69

Douglas and Gering combined to score 69 points on Friday, the highest total in any Cats game since 2019, when a matchup against Belle Fourche, South Dakota, netted 70 total points in a 49-21 Douglas win.

Top

performers

Jackson Hughes

10 rush, 172 yards*, 2 TD

3 catches, 32 yards

1-for-2 FG (34-yard make)

Trey Rinn

11-for-18, 228 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

4 carries, 50 yards, TD

2 DEF INT

Brock Pyle

5 catches, 111 yards, TD

*yardages are approximate