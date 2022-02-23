Long-standing rivalries fell in blowout fashion as the Bearcats extended their winning streak to 12 games and locked in the 3A East crown in resounding fashion last weekend.

With the regional tournament less than two weeks out, the Cats have one conference game left in the regular season. They play Newcastle on the road Thursday.

Douglas 65, Buffalo 45

The Bearcats didn’t have much trouble with some late-game heroics from the Bison, downing Buffalo on their home court, 65-45.

It isn’t often a team can quadruple its opponent’s score in a single quarter. It’s even less common for a team to do that in half a quarter, yet that’s exactly what the Douglas boys did on Friday night. Down 5-0 facing a streaky fourth-ranked Buffalo team and unable to buy a basket, a putback by senior Cam Spence sparked a 20-0 run over the final four minutes of the opening quarter. Trey Rinn did the bulk of the damage for Douglas, with the sophomore sharpshooter going 3-of-4 from deep in the period.

“The hoop got a lot bigger after Cam made that initial layup,” said coach Chase Plumb. “We’ve got the firepower to put up points in a hurry, but we also realize that sometimes you aren’t going to make a high percentage of outside shots, so you’ve got to stay in the game with your defense. The kids have really bought into that.”

With the offense clicking the way it was, it can be easy to lose sight of how well Douglas (19-2, 5-0 3A Northeast) played defensively in the first half. After allowing a 5-0 run early, the Bearcats clamped down, holding the Bison (12-7, 2-2 3A Northeast) scoreless for nearly 8 straight minutes even as the Cats offense cooled off in the second quarter. Greater effort on the offensive glass by Buffalo led to some second chance points and a little scoring spurt near the end of the half until senior Gavin Williams and sophomore Levi Curtis teamed up for back-to-back triples as time ran out to swing the momentum back to Douglas as they went into the locker room.

The second half started off with more of the same for Douglas as the Bearcats worked the ball around the perimeter for open 3-point shots. A pair of triples from sophomore Nate Halquist provided a spark, but the Bison had seen enough once the Cats started working in the paint. Buffalo threw a block party, swatting shot after shot as the Douglas offense ground to a halt in the back half of the third, but the stronger defensive presence from the Bison wasn’t enough to chip away at the lead.

Early foul trouble for both teams meant the final quarter was played from the charity stripe as bonus free throws for both teams piled up. Buffalo took advantage of the opportunity early and often, working their way to the line quickly and trying to preserve precious seconds, but methodical offensive play and an early insurmountable lead kept the game a comfortable win for the Bearcats and they earned their first conference title in 15 years.

“It definitely feels great to get the no. 1 seed,” Spence said, “but we have our eyes set on winning the state championship as of right now.”

Rinn led the way for Douglas with 21 points. Halquist added 15 and a pair of assists.

Douglas 76, Thermopolis 57

There was no shortage of big plays in a fast-paced matchup between a pair of conference foes, but it was Douglas taking the victory over Thermopolis on Saturday, 76-57.

Someone forgot to tell the Bearcats and the Bobcats that track season doesn’t start until March. The two teams raced up and down the court, trading buckets and body blows in a physical early matchup. Thermopolis (9-11, 1-4 3A Northeast) found a groove early and built up a 9-4 lead. Good work on the glass by Spence and junior Jackson Hughes closed the gap until Rinn checked into the game, tying it up with back-to-back buckets, showing good growth on the defensive end of the court in the process.

“His confidence level has skyrocketed,” Plumb said. “He’s not just a guy who hits shots on occasion; he’s now the full package.”

A pair of Halquist triples and trips to the foul line turned a 2-point advantage into a 10-point advantage early in the second as the Bearcat defense made things tough down low for Thermopolis. Big bonus free throws by senior Kaden Bauersachs gave Douglas its last score of the half and the Bearcats hit the locker room, sans Winter Formal king River Bergquist and court member Jaxon Moore, up by nine.

Thermopolis continued to hang around in the third, applying pressure and getting out in transition. The Bobcats drew within 7 at one point, but the young duo of Halquist and Curtis lit a fire for Douglas, starting with Halquist putting his body on the line to take a crucial charge and slow the Thermopolis momentum.

In the fourth quarter, it was all about Levi Curtis. The sophomore sniper has made leaps and bounds in his game and it has never been more apparent than in this final frame. After struggling early in the game to convert his shot and maintain control of the basketball, Curtis exploded in the fourth, nailing four straight triples and five straight buckets even as the Bobcats began a furious rally. The young gunner silenced the Bobcat faithful, who had traveled well for a Saturday game, with a barrage of triples.

Curtis finished the game with a team-high 20 points and 4 assists. Spence and Halquist each had 15 points, with Spence adding a half-dozen rebounds and a half-dozen assists to the mix.

“It definitely was great to have a player like Levi step up and take over down the stretch,” Spence said. “We just have so much depth and guys who can do that at any given time.”

Douglas now has one game left in the regular season, a final conference bout with Newcastle (6-11, 1-3 3A Northeast) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, and Plumb knows that they’ll get the Doggies’ best, just as they have from every opponent this season. He isn’t letting chatter about a state title run be a distraction.

“We’ve had a target on our back since Week 2,” Plumb said. “The pressure is there when you’re No. 1 and you have a chance to have an undefeated conference year and everyone in the community is talking about state championship time, but we’re worried about Newcastle… We’re just kind of taking it, and it’s very cliche, but just one step at a time, one game at a time, and one practice at a time. That’s what makes this group special and we just want to keep grinding away like that.”

Stat of the Weekend: 15

With a big win in Buffalo on Friday night, Douglas secured its first conference championship in at least the past 15 years, as far back as such records are available.

Top performers

Nate Halquist: 15 points, 2.5 assists, 2 steals

Cam Spence: 12 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2 steals

Levi Curtis: 14.5 points, 3.5 assists, 60% 3FG