A weekend of wrestling, wrestling and more wrestling that can only be described in broad terms as a wild prelude to the state tournament culminated Saturday with three Douglas wrestlers – Tanner Johnson, Keltan Ewing and Lane Ewing – picking up top spots and a host of other Bearcats piling on points over two days to land the team in third.

The Cats racked up 200.5 points as a team, not too far behind Gillette’s Thunder Basin High School with 217.5 and top-placing Casper-Natrona County’s 222. Sheridan finished fourth with 190, followed by Cheyenne East, Casper-Kelly Walsh, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Niobrara County, Burns/Pine Bluffs (tie for 9th), Campbell County HS (tie), and Cheyenne Central. Wright grabbed 58 points to finish 14th, while Glenrock landed in 21st with 21 points among the 25 teams.

At 160 pounds, Lane Ewing picked up a slew of team points for the Bearcats, with the final ones coming with a 10-5 decision over Kaeden Wilcox of Natrona County. The DHS junior boasts a 14-0 record.

Ewing was voted the outstanding wrestler of the tournament, and coach Bob Bath said he deserved the honor after beating the defending state champions in both the 2A and 4A classes.

“He felt pretty good about that,” Bath said.

At 106 pounds, Tanner Johnson upped his record to 18-5 with a fall over Tristen Tromble of Natrona County in the first-place match Saturday to claim the title. He made the pin at the 5:37 mark.

“Tanner was really kind of a surprise,” Bath admitted about the sophomore, who managed an impressive feat against tough competition. “That was the best I have seen him wrestle.”

Keltan Ewing earned his first place with a decision over Sheridan’s Rudy Osborne in the final match at 138 pounds. The senior, who had dropped down one weight and pretty much dominated the class, now has a 16-3 record on the year. That weight class proved valuable for the Bearcats as junior Christian Johnson finished fifth by beating Logan Johnson of Campbell County 10-6 to up his record to 11-5.

Other Cats to finish in the top six in their respective weights are Rylan Wehr, fourth at 145 (lost 5-2 decision to Logan Branigan of Burns/Pine Bluffs in his final match); Kael Matthews, fourth place at 195 (lost a 10-2 decision to Colter Haws of Burns/Pine Bluffs in final match); Carter Archuleta, second place at 220 (lost 7-3 decision to Keagan Bartlett of Cheyenne Central; Kyle Logar, fifth place at 285 (won a 2-0 decision over Cody Cunningham of Lander Valley).

“For all of them, it’s kind of a good booster to keep them going,” the coach pointed out. “They’re definitely on the right track (heading toward regionals). . . for some, they hadn’t wrestled since the first part of December due to illnesses (and other things), so I was really proud of how they did.”

While the varsity was at the rec center, junior varsity wrestlers competed at the Bearcat Den, bringing the number of competitors in town to nearly 500. Bath said the success of the invitational couldn’t happen without the support of the community and all the volunteers.

For Douglas JV, Andrew Gifford finished first at 138 lbs.

Individual results

106 lbs.: Semifinals - Tanner Johnson (Douglas) over Kaden Orr (Natrona County) (Dec 5-2)

1st place match - Johnson over Tristen Tromble (Natrona County) (Fall 5:37)

113 lbs: Championship round 2 - Tate Tromble (Natrona County) over Blain Johnson (Douglas) (Fall 4:13)

132 lbs.: Championship round 1 - Luke Ewing (Douglas) over Dylan Goss (Sheridan) (Fall 1:20)

Quarterfinals - Alex Draper (Thunder Basin High School) over Ewing (Fall 4:34)

138 lbs.: Championship round 2 - Keltan Ewing (Douglas) over Lukus Maxwell (Thunder Basin High School) (TF 18-3 5:52)

1st place match - Ewing over Rudy Osborne (Sheridan) (Dec 8-1)

145 lbs.: Championship round 2 - Rylan Wehr (Douglas) over Aidan Coberly (Newcastle/Upton) (Fall 0:52)

Quarterfinals - Wehr over Logan Branigan (Burns/Pine Bluffs) (Dec 6-5)

Consolation semis - Wehr over Kelten Crow (Sheridan) (Fall 3:29)

3rd place match - Logan Branigan (Burns/Pine Bluffs) over Wehr (Dec 5-2)

152 lbs.: Quarterfinals - Cael Porter (Thunder Basin High School) over Jayden Archuleta (Douglas) (M. For.)

160 lbs.: Quarterfinals - Lane Ewing (Douglas) over Tucker Magrum (Natrona County) (Fall 2:35)

1st place match - Ewing over Kaeden Wilcox (Natrona County) (Dec 10-5)

170 lbs.: Championship round 2 - Koby Case (Douglas) over Charlie Nichols (Central) (Fall 5:54)

170 lbs.: Championship round 2 - Ivan Diaz (Douglas) over Kolin Custis (Sheridan) (Fall 4:56)

Consolation round 4 - Charlie Nichols (Central) over Diaz (Fall 1:58)

182 lbs.: Championship round 2 - Noah Sides (Natrona County) over Kenai Bergquist (Douglas) (Fall 1:07)

Consolation round 4 - Bergquist over Jack Mortimer (Natrona County) (MD 15-7)

182 lbs.: Championship round 2 - Jack Miller (Central) over Grant Igo (Douglas) (Fall 3:07)

195 lbs.: Championship round 2 - Kael Matthews (Douglas) over Davin Mattimoe (Central) (Fall 1:33)

Quarterfinals - Colter Haws (Burns/Pine Bluffs) over Matthews (Fall 1:55)

Consolation round 5 - Matthews over Chris Larson (Sheridan) (Fall 2:34)

Consolation semis - Matthews over Dillon Glick (Thunder Basin High School) (Dec 4-2)

3rd place match - Haws over Matthews (MD 10-2)

195 lbs.: Championship round 2 - Dillon Glick (Thunder Basin High School) over TK Stinson (Douglas) (Fall 5:57)

220 lbs.: Quarterfinals - Carter Archuleta (Douglas) over Colby Harlin (Natrona County) (Fall 1:26)

Semifinals - Archuleta over Josh Womack (Newcastle/Upton) (Dec 9-8)

1st place match - Keagan Bartlett (Central) over Archuleta (Dec 7-3)

220 lbs.: Quarterfinals - Cale Haws (Burns/Pine Bluffs) over Kolby Parker (Douglas) (Dec 4-3)

Consolation round 5 - Jim Strobbe (Sheridan) over Parker (Dec 12-5)

285 lbs.: Consolation round 3 - Charlie Green (Cheyenne East) over Gage Iberlin (Douglas) (Fall 3:41)

285 lbs.: Championship round 2 - Kyle Logar (Douglas) over Dylan Skillings (Thunder Basin High School) (Fall 3:58)

Quarterfinals - Gavyn Aumiller (Cheyenne East) over Logar (SV-1 4-3)

285 lbs.: Championship round 2 - Lane Catlin (Thunder Basin High School) over Jack Worthington (Douglas) (Fall 0:23)

UP NEXT

The Cats head to Casper-Kelly Walsh Friday and Saturday for a dual tournament with both Casper schools and several larger out-of-state ones. Matches begin at 3:30 pm. Friday.