Lifelong Douglas cowboy Karson Ewing wanted nothing more than to qualify for the short-go in his final trip to the National High School Finals Rodeo. Of course, winning the whole thing would have been a dream.
But, he isn’t selfish and just wanted to be among the top 20 and at least vie for steer wrestling supremacy.
A shot a placing at nationals will have to wait until his collegiate career, which begins in a matter of days. Ewing missed pinning a time in the two performances at nationals and the short go went on without him.
Though his goal was denied, his run as a high school and junior high steer wrestler are forever. He now has four rodeo national qualifications on his resume and will seek to add some college milestones soon.
Ewing signed a national letter of intent to compete for the University of Wyoming ‘s regional champion rodeo team this fall. He will steer wrestle for the Cowboys but he said anything else is possible when it comes to additional events.
At his final high school nationals, Ewing was part of the Team Wyoming boys who finished third overall among all the states, as well as Australia, Canada and Mexico with 3,565 points, just behind first-place Texas (7,825) and runner-up Utah (5,545). Team Wyoming girls finished 11th overall at the NHSFR.
