The Ice Cats High School hockey team is preparing to head to the State “A” division tournament in Jackson this weekend Feb. 25-27 with some much-deserved confidence.

The team is going in with a 16-3-1 record after splitting games with top-ranked Jackson last weekend. They will be facing some very tough competition at State, including squads from Jackson, Casper, Cheyenne and Gillette.

The Ice Cats own Hunter Lane is the current points and goal leader in the state with 39 goals and 57 total points, but he is not alone among his team in the top five in these categories. He is joined by Simeon Forsman in second with 44 points (23 goals), Olyn Forsman fourth with 42 points (26 goals) and Patrick McGrath fifth with 38 points (13 goals).

Last weekend the Cats faced their toughest competition of the season against first place Jackson Varsity. They split the two-game series, coming out on top in their first game before falling to Jackson in the second.

They are showing they have what it takes to bring home a banner, head coach Chad Forsman points out.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to have a special State tournament. The players and coaches are excited to see what this team will accomplish. Regardless of how we finish, though, this has truly been one of the best seasons and best groups I’ve had the honor of coaching. Go Ice Cats,” he said.

This year’s team captain is Ronan Joppru, one of six seniors. The others are Brayden Stewart, Alex Evans, Alex Blake, Hunter Stetter and Eric Suppes.

Joppru, who readily admits he is excited about this year’s team and its chances, said, “We’ve had a good season this year, and we have a very good group of teammates. (I’m) looking forward to state and coming in and making a statement. It’s my last year, and I want to go out with a bang.”

Adding to this sentiment, Forsman said, “This year’s team is an amazing group of players. Our leadership has been a strength of the team, starting with captain Ronan Joppru. The kids have all worked extremely hard and the attitude of the players on the ice and on the bench is a huge factor in our success.”

No matter the outcome of the upcoming tournament, it will definitely be an exciting weekend of great hockey, the players and coach said. All games are streamed live on the Douglas Ice Cats Facebook page.