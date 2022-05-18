A good showing at the 1A/2A/3A East Regional Meet over the weekend put the final touches on the Bearcats track team roster for state, but the boys team will be without a key contributor after a disqualification that has been met with some skepticism.

Distance runner Cam Spence, a senior, has been disqualified from all events at the state meet after allegedly showing a “peace” sign during a race. Spence, one of the top distance runners in the state, was likely to finish inside the top 3 in the 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter runs. The Budget reached out to the Wyoming High School Activities Association.

DHS Activities Director Doug Hughes said, “In this instance, the regional meet official made a ruling and disqualification. Our coaching staff and I made several appeals to the meet official and then made a written appeal to the games committee. Our appeal was denied. We have also spoken to WHSAA to appeal this decision and were referred to the WHSAA handbook page 25 section 3.5.2 and have been told that there is no further action that can be taken.”

WHSAA officials were asked for a comment and have not responded to the Budget.

Despite the disqualification, it was a good day overall for the Bearcats as they made their final push for the state meet. Big performances at the right time from John-Paul Dammeyer, Taylor Maxwell, Nolan Smith and Sarah Welle helped secure them spots in individual events in Casper this weekend. The opening gun for the state meet sounds at 3 p.m. on Thursday and the meet will run for three days in total, wrapping up on Saturday. Visit whsaa.org/stateevents/track/statetrack.asp for a full event schedule.

State qualifiers

Girls

Calie Dahl: High jump

Leticia DeGracia: 100 meter, 200 meter, high jump

Sarah Welle: 100 meter, 200 meter, 4x100 relay

Brianna Hansel: 4x800 relay

Lucie Holt: 4x800 relay

Taylor Maxwell: Shot put, discus

Jaden Meyer: 200 meter; 100 hurdles, 4x100 relay

Molly Parker: 4x100 relay

Paige Reese: Triple jump, 4x100 relay

Anna Steinle: 4x800 relay

Alexis Sines: 4x800 relay

Boys

Carter Archuleta: Shot put, discus

Jayden Archuleta: Pole vault, long jump

Kaden Bauersachs: 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump

John-Paul Dammeyer: 800 meter, 1,600 medley relay

Keltan Ewing: 100 meter, 300 hurdles, pole vault, 1,600 medley relay

Hesston Haskins: 4x800 relay

Tanner Johnson: 4x800 relay

Kyle Logar: Shot put, discus

Trennan Pearson: High jump

Tegen Seeds: Shot put, discus

Nolan Smith: 3,200 meter, 4x800 relay

Vann Underwood: Shot put, discus

Brody Wagner: 1,600 medley relay

Rylan Wehr: 100 meter, 200 meter, 400 meter, 1,600 medley relay

Brodie Zwetzig: 1,600 meter, 4x800 relay

Below are selected results from the top finishers through sixth place. For the full results, please visit douglas-budget.com

1A-2A-3A East Regional Meet

100 meter: Boys – 5) Rylan Wehr, 11.65; Girls – 5) Leticia DeGracia, 13.27; 6) Sarah Welle, 13.35

200 meter: Boys – 4) Wehr, 23.57; Girls – 4) DeGracia, 27.55; 5) Welle, 27.60

400 meter: Boys – 6) Wehr, 52.98

800 meter: Boys – 6) John-Paul Dammeyer, 2:07.94

1,600 meter: Boys – 5) Brodie Zwetzig, 4:54.11

110/100-meter hurdles: Boys – 1) Kaden Bauersachs, 15.93

300-meter hurdles: Boys – 5) K. Bauersachs, 44.63

4x100 relay: Boys – 5) Dammeyer, Trennan Pearson, Brock Pyle, Brody Wagner, 46.88; Girls – 3) Paige Reese, Welle, Molly Parker, Jaden Meyer, 53.93

4x400 relay: Boys – 5) Zwetzig, Kadden Duran, K. Bauersachs, Dammeyer, 3:44.21

4x800 relay: Boys –4) Nolan Smith, Hesston Haskins, Tanner Johnson, Zwetzig, 8:58.20; Girls – 4) Anna Steinle, Brianna Hansel, Alexis Sines, Lucie Holt, 11:08.04

1,600 meter medley: Boys – 3) Wagner, Ewing, Wehr, Dammeyer, 3:54.7; Girls – 6) Calie Dahl, Welle, Reese, Holt, 4:49.32

High jump: Boys – 1) Pearson, 6-02; 2) K. Bauersachs, 6-02; Girls – t-5) Dahl, 4-07

Pole vault: Boys – 3) Ewing, 13-00; 4) Jayden Archuleta, 11-00

Shot put: Boys – 2) Kyle Logar, 45-01; 3) Tegen Seeds, 44-10; 4) Carter Archuleta, 44-09.50; 5) Taylor Maxwell, 31-01

Discus: Boys – 2) C. Archuleta, 140-04; 4) Logar, 131-09; 5) Seeds, 129-06; Girls – 5) Maxwell, 95-11