The Douglas High School cross country team was short on runners at the Wheatland meet Sept. 30. However, the group was solid on the numbers that matter most in the sport as several athletes locked down personal-best times to make it a successful day on the run.

Rather than hold back because of the smaller squads, the Bearcats used that extra motivation to make the trip to Platte County a good one. In all, nine runners chalked up season-best times on the 3-mile course that weaved through Lewis Park.

Allison Renstom was among the many Bearcats to rise to the occasion and shave nearly two minutes off her personal-record. She placed second overall and first on the junior varsity team with a time of 24 minutes, 54.27 seconds.

Also on the talented JV squad, Alexis Sines and Torrynce Rogge nailed PRs as well. Sines was second on the squad after crossing the finish line in 25:08.94, while Rogge made it happen at 25:44.32.

The varsity, which ran with the minimum five runners to compete as a team, had three Bearcats land personal bests. Natalie Neugebauer was clocked at 24:12.93, Briana Hansel came through at 24:55.08 and Sara Saint nailed a 24:59.19 in the trio of best times.

Jaden Meyer was the top Bearcat once again in leading the team to a third-place finish. The standout sophomore was ninth overall when she delivered a time of 23:12.17.

Anna Steinle was third among the DHS talents. She left Wheatland placing third on the team at 24:18.01.

DHS boys

It was successful trip for the Douglas boys as well. It was especially good for Nolan Smith who competed in his first 5K race.

To make it sweeter for him and the team, Smith was fourth on the team in the varsity race where he found the finish line in 21:00.92.

Andrew Gifford ran his way to a personal-best time as well. In doing so, he finished fourth with a time of 20:30.20.

The Bearcats were led in Wheatland by standout Tanner Johnson. He was sixth overall and first on the team when he crossed the finish line in 18:54.88.

John Paul Dammeyer was second among the Bearcats and just two places behind Johnson in eighth place at 19:17.93. Brodie Zwetzig was third among DHS just 18 seconds back at 19:35.07.

Hesston Haskins came in after Smith where he was clocked at 21:15.16, just ahead of teammate Matthew Kayser at 21:41.87.

Douglas had two more talents notch personal top times. Chai Kinneberg and Wyatt Dickau set new marks to chase this week.