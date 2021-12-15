Cats second Fri., fifth Sat. at huge Cheyenne tourney

Bearcat wrestlers hit the mats in Buffalo last Thursday for the first time this season and crushed the competition, but their bigger test came Friday and Saturday at the Charley Lake Invitational in Cheyenne when the veteran squad faced much bigger schools from around the state and region.

In Buffalo, the Cats controlled cross-county rival Glenrock 78-6 and historic rival Buffalo 66-12 at the triangular. Buffalo beat Glenrock 51-24 to round out the day.

And, while they didn’t crush it in Cheyenne, the Cats did show they will be a powerhouse again this year. Under the tutelage of long-time coach Bob Bath, the Cats finished second in the round-robin style duals Friday (behind Scottsbluff, Nebraska) and fifth of 24 teams in the tournament Saturday.

But consider this: Douglas (123 points) scored a mere half point behind the much larger Cheyenne East squad (123.5) and not that far below the first place team from Eaton, Colorado (139.0). Thompson Valley, Colorado, (135.0) and Gering, Nebraska (130.5) rounded out the top five spots.

The other Wyoming schools at the Charley Lake Invite scored far below the top five, the closest being Rock Springs with 108.5 points.

The trip to Cheyenne turned into a long one for the wrestlers as the winter storm hit hard Friday and sustained high winds closed the road home until Sunday afternoon. The DHS athletes made it back to Douglas Sunday, Bath said, after a very long four days away.

They will have to get used to being on the road this season, though. The Cats will host only two home wrestling meets during the regular season, the Shane Shatto Memorial Jan. 7-8 and a quad meet a few weeks later. Other than that, they are traveling this winter.

Bath said a on-the-road schedule happens and this is the year, but his seasoned squad is up for the feat.

“We lost a couple of seniors is all last year,” he said. “So we have a tough group of junior and a good solid senior class (this year).”

For example, junior Lane Ewing is a two-time returning state champion and was voted the outstanding wrestler at the Charley Lake Invitational. The 160-pounder finished 3-0 mark and first place, scoring 26 team points.

Ewing received a bye in the championship, and won by fall in 2:38 in the quarterfinal, a major decision over Josh Smith of Rawlins in the semifinals, and a major decision over Cameron Zink of Ogallala, Nebraska, in the first place match during the weekend.

Bath has some depth on his team in many weights, but among them he has nine returning state placers from last year: Christian Johnson, Luke Ewing, Rylan Wehr, Kelton Ewing, Kael Mathews, Kyle Logar, Colby Parker and Jayden Archuleta.

Charley Lake Tourney

Individual Results

106 lbs. - Tanner Johnson (Douglas, 3-1) placed 5th; scored 12.0 team points. Johnson won by major decision over Waylon Milnes (Wheatland).

113 - Blain Johnson (Douglas, 1-2) 4th; 13.0 team points.

120 - Edgar Sosa (Douglas, 1-2) place unknown; 4.0 team points.

132 - Luke Ewing (Douglas, 1-2) place unknown; 4.0 team points.

138 - Christian Johnson (Douglas, 2-2) placed 4th; 15.0 team points. Albert Stone (Gering) 7-3 won by fall.

145 - Rylan Wehr (Douglas, 4-1) 5th; 17.0 team points. Wehr won by forfeit.

160 - Lane Ewing (Douglas, 3-0) 1st; 26.0 team points. Ewing won by major decision.

170 - Koby Case (Douglas, 0-2) place unknown. Bryce Hager (Torrington) 3-2 won by fall in the first consolation round.

182 - Ivan Diaz (Douglas, 1-2) place unknown; 4.0 team points. Maxx Meyer (Wheatland) 2-2 won by fall in the second consolation round.

195 - TK Stinson (Douglas, 1-2) 4th; 13.0 team points.Ky Berlin (Fort Collins) 7-3 won by medical forfeit.

220 - Carter Archuleta (Douglas, 2-1) 3rd; 15.0 team points. Archuleta won by fall over Kolby Parker (Douglas) 1-2.

220 - Kolby Parker (Douglas, 1-2) placed 4th.

285 - Jack Worthington (Douglas, 0-2) place unknown.