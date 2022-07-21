Fresh off an upset over Cheyenne in the final game of the regular season, the Douglas Cats Legion baseball team hoped to carry a little bit of that magic into the playoffs.

It worked.

That win gave them the momentum they needed as the Converse County men whipped Buffalo 24-2 Monday in the opening round of the 2022 East District Tournament via the mercy rule in the fifth inning.

The Cats beat Buffalo in every phase of the game by jumping all over the Bulls pitching staff with three home runs, three doubles, a handful of singles along with numerous walks.

A big day with the bats made things easier for pitcher Luis Lepe. The southpaw took advantage of the run support and went the distance on the mound where he struckout seven batters in the victory.

Things were not as lopsided early in the action. In fact, Buffalo actually took the first lead in the ballgame thanks to a two-run home run in the first inning to jump out in front, 2-0.

That advantage was squashed immediately. Douglas sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom half of the inning and chased the Bulls’ starting pitcher from the game before ever recording an out.

In typical fashion, Carson Selk led off with a single. The next three batters drew walks which allowed Selk to walk home for the first run and cut Buffalos lead in half, 2-1.

That set up the biggest hit of the game. Marcus Mongiello crushed a grand slam over the left centerfield wall to give the Cats their first and never-ending lead of the ballgame at 5-2.

Douglas wasn’t finished. After a change of pitchers, two more batters walked before Cameryn Spence scored on a passed ball to make it 6-2.

The Bulls were finally able to notch the first out of the game after that. The Cats weren’t quite finished as Selk ripped his second single of the inning to knock in another run, while the final run made it home on the second error of the inning to make it an 8-2 contest.

Buffalo tried to get something started in the second inning with a leadoff double. However, Lepe was too tough from the hill where he struck out two batters to end the threat.

Douglas padded its lead in the bottom of the second. A pair of one-out walks allowed Lepe to score on a passed ball. One batter later, Ace Cathcart laced a sacrifice fly to right field which easily scored Alex Virtue to make it 10-2.

The third frame was the only scoreless inning of the game. In the meantime, Lepe continued to throw with authority and struck out three of the next six batters he faced. The defense also got a big boost by Virtue who turned a double play by snagging a line drive and picking off the base runner at first base.

The rout was on in the bottom of the fourth inning when Douglas sent 18 batters to the plate. After a pair of walks, Jacob Russell scored from third on a passed ball.

The free pass was followed by back-to-back singles via Virtue and Lepe. Lepe scored on a wild pitch before Cathcart smashed his first of two home runs to give the team a 14-2 lead.

Selk walked and Teigen Boyson singled to keep things going. Lane Kejr sent them both home with a two-run double to left field, making it 16-2.

Still with one out, Russell walked just before scoring on a passed ball. Mongiello then ripped a one-run single. A pair of hits courtesy of Lepe and Virtue set up another homer by Cathcart, this time a three-run dinger that extended the lead to 22-2.

Chase Holler and Selk scattered a pair of hits before scoring the final runs of the inning and the game.

The win put the Cats in the semifinals late Tuesday against the winner between Sheridan and Wheatland.

The championship game will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, immediately following the third-place game which begins at 3 p.m. The top four teams advance to the state tournament.