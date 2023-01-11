USA Wrestling kicked off their season with a “Refuse to Lose” tournament in Glenrock where The DWC had an impressive showing.
17 little grapplers nabbed 1st place, 6 got 2nd and 5 brought home 3rd.
6 and Under
Landon Griffith - 4th
Collins Gerk - 2nd
Emersen Seim - 1st
Brayden Beek - 2nd
Shelby Williams - 3rd in boys and 1st in girls division
Ryker Layher - 2nd
Payzlie Layher - 3rd girls division
8 and Under
Luke Haar - 1st
Levi Mills - 1st
Max Haar - 1st
Kye Camino - 1st
Levi Brandemuehl - 2nd
McKrae Darr - 1st
10 and Under
Danny Fox - 4th
Greysen Seim - 1st
Ian Andreen - 2nd
Lincoln Wilkinson - 4th
John Veldhuizen - 4th
Bridger Warner - 1st
Merrik Lehnen - 1st
Mack Grant - 1st
Dylan Hansen - 1st
Camerton Layher - 1st
Cole Williams - 1st
12 and Under
MarLee Thar - 5th boys div.Nolan Gross - 4th
Max Panasuk - 3rd
Krue Melchor - 1st
Wyatt Jolley - 3rd
Weston Ottem - 3red
14 and Under
Mason Jolley - 4th
16 and Under
Greg Vrooman - 1st
Darius Dickinson - 2nd
