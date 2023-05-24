Two weeks ago, the Douglas High School boys soccer team was fighting for its playoff life. They had to tie or beat four-time defending state champion Worland in order to make it into the state tournament - anything less and the season was over.

That challenge lit an additional fire under the squad and the Bearcats responded with a tie and became the first team since 2018 to hold the Warriors scoreless. That changed the entire direction of the season as they qualified for state where they beat the No. 1 seed and the No. 2 seed en route to making it to the 3A state championship game for the first time in school history.

Douglas ran out of magic before completing the tournament sweep. However, walking off the turf in Green River with second place at state after a 3-1 setback to Worland in title match left the team with plenty to celebrate and a new entry into the DHS record books.

“I could not have asked for anymore from this great group of guys. They left it all on the field. I had Elijah Cudney so sick I had to rotate him in and out every five to seven minutes, and other guys who were hurt stuck it out and none of them gave up. What a tough bunch of boys who wanted to fight to the finish,” DHS head coach Clay Ewing said. “Most of these boys went a full 80 minutes most games this year and laid it all on the line to get where we did. When we needed our bench, those boys were awesome. The Kayser boys (Matt and Ben) really came through for us. This team’s work ethic is unmatched. They came together and created a positive and winning atmosphere.”

It was a state tournament like no other for Douglas soccer, boys or girls. DHS has never won a first-round playoff game before this year, so playing for the 3A championship was a first.

The road was a Cinderella story. The Bearcats, a bottom seed, beat No. 1 seed Powell 2-1 for their historic opening-round win to advance to the semifinals. What did they do for an encore? They went out for another stunner, this time upsetting No. 2 seed Torrington, 2-1, to advance to the title match.

“It was a David vs. Goliath match in the championship. We had just shut out Worland a week earlier for the first time since 2017-18 and they remembered that,” coach Ewing said. “The guys still went right after them. We had a shot on goal that hit the post, and if it goes in, it’s a different game. In the end, their tradition and five straight state championships now made a little difference.”

Douglas left it all on the Green River turf. In fact, a near-goal that was thwarted when Andres Murillo’s shot hit the post would have tied the game. Instead, the champs dodged that score and punched in two quick strikes to take the momentum and the title.

The path to reaching the state tournament was complimented by a stingy defense that had only allowed more than one goal once in the final three weeks; only Worland in the title game ended the streak. A combination of Lane Ewing shutting down the opponents best player one on one and the defensive backfield thwarting breakaway attempts is why DHS peaked just in time.

“I’m not always the fastest guy on the field, but I do what I have to do to stop the other team’s best player when my team needs me,” DHS senior Lane Ewing said. “It’s a lot of added pressure but I know I have an amazing defense behind me just in case.”

The Bearcats’ back-to-back upsets at state started against Powell, the top team from the 3A West. Carlos Trevizo scored the first goal and Hughes scored the game winner on an assist via Lane Ewing for the biggest upset in program history.

“We were fortunate this year that Trey [Rinn] was able to play on the field with us some and that made us more dangerous,” said DHS leading scorer Jackson Hughes. “Having him out of the goal gave everyone a better chance to score, not just me.”

Coach Ewing recalled an unselfish phone call he received from Hughes just before the do-or-die game against Worland to qualify for state.

“Jackson asked me if I wanted to him to drop back and focus on defense rather than trying to score and hopefully force a tie, which would allow us to qualify for state. Worland didn’t score and we played for a state championship a week later,” the coach explained.

The stunning win propelled the Bearcats into the semifinals for the time ever. They faced yet another upset challenge against No. 2 Torrington with a spot in the championship game on the line.

No problem. In a rare occasion in which Douglas gave up more shots on goal than it took, the Converse County boys did more with what they had and chalked up their second upset in 48 hours with another 2-1 victory.

Hughes scored the first goal on a rare assist by his goalie, which was Rinn in this clash. DHS then netted the game winner when Efren Hernandez scored on an assist via Lane Ewing.

The Blazers never found the net again. Thanks to the defensive work of Luke Ewing, Murillo, Chris Deluna, Rinn and a host of Bearcats who sent the team into history and the title game.

For Rinn, it capped a season in which he played in the net and on the field, depending on the opponent and game plan.

“It feels pretty amazing to be able to play whatever position coach needs me to in order for us to win. I’m pretty used to moving around to different position in all sports,” Rinn said. “Playing goalie is different than anything. Knowing you have to be ready to put your body on the line at any second is an intense feeling. It was my first year at goalie and I’m glad I was able to help my team by stepping in. We all fight for each other on this team, no matter what position we play.”

While a state title will have to wait for another season, this pack of Bearcats accomplished what no other soccer team has at DHS. It was a journey filled with ups, downs, frowns, smiles and memories. And for Luke Ewing, the best might be yet to come.

“There is a lot to remember about this awesome season but I would say beating Torrington 4-0 to finally beat them was surreal. Watching them walk off the field in defeat felt so good,” Junior Luke Ewing said. “I’ll also never forget the last five seconds of the state championship. My teammatte, Shane, who is the quietest and nicest guy you would know, came over to me and said I have nothing to lose, I’m going to shove someone.”

Luke Ewing said he saw the momentum start to build in April and a come-from-behind victory.

“I could see the team start to come together after the Gering game. Coach chewed us a good one at halftime. We came out after that and won the game. Everything seemed to click after that,” Luke Ewing said. “In the game that we needed to shutout Worland to make it to state, coach gave us a pep talk just before the game that hit us different. We were a different team after that and we did it before all the games after that. I think 100 percent we can pick up next year where we left off. It will require even more work than this season, but we have it in us. We proved this year that anything is possible.”