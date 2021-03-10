The Lady Cats overcame Lander 74-35 in their second match-up at the state tournament at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center) in Casper. Douglas is next slated to play Lyman tomorrow, March 11 at 3:30 p.m. on the same court. Tune into the March 17 issue of the Douglas Budget for full coverage on the state tournament.
breaking
Lady Cats beat Lander in second state game
- By Chase Vialpando chase@douglas-budget.com
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.