Douglas High School senior Allison Olsen collapsed on the court as the final buzzer sounded.

The Douglas High School pep band played the school song. The crowd, already cheering wildly, rushed on toward the stage for photos with the back-to-back-to-back-to-back state champions.

The Douglas Lady Cats were victorious and happily claimed their medals Saturday night. They posed with the golden basketball. Queen blared over the loudspeakers in the Ford Wyoming Center. Parents and fans photographed the whole celebration second by second.

The team went to the locker room, eagerly awaiting their coach to join them as they stood atop chairs and pounded a cadence on the lockers, the pent up joy of finally hoisting that trophy released all at once.

That scene was only a few hours after another.

Cam Spence stood after collapsing on the floor, the ball knocked free by a Rawlins defender on a last-second inbound play. Blood dripped from his nose. This time, there were no heady screams of joy as the team collected its second-place medals.

Jackson Hughes knelt on the court, crushed – emotionally as well as physically exhausted – as several teammates comforted him.

Coach Chase Plumb stood in silence before his team in the locker room before finally speaking after a long moment: “I could not be more proud of each and every guy in this locker room.”

The Cats had finished second in the state with a remarkable, school-record tying, season record. Their one-point loss to Rawlins in the final seconds of the title game couldn’t erase their amazing run and successes this season.

