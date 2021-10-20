Douglas defense controls Buffalo as Cat offense knives through their line

With a shot at the 3A East title on the line, No. 5 Douglas took care of business and now controls their own destiny after a 41-7 drubbing of the Buffalo Bison Friday night. The Bearcats were in control from the opening snap of this I-25 rivalry matchup, leaning early on senior running back Keltan Ewing.

Like he has all season, Ewing pounded the rock for the Bearcats (6-1, 4-0 3A East), breaking off runs of 20 and 12 yards after the first kickoff to set up a three-yard touchdown scamper to cap off a 6-minute opening drive.

Not to be outdone, his brother Karson made a splash play of his own on the opening defensive possession for the Cats, knifing through the Buffalo line to sack quarterback Jackson Moon for an 8-yard loss. The sack set up a three-and-out and a short punt by the Bison (5-2, 3-1 3A East). The Cats took advantage, with junior quarterback Jackson Hughes punching it in on a bootleg after Keltan Ewing gobbled up a quick 30 yards on the ground.

“We always talk about setting the tone in games,” said coach Jay Rhoades. “Our offense set the tone early and then our defense came right back out with a big loss of yards . . . Those first couple of plays set the tone for the whole game.”

Douglas had no trouble setting the tone, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter alone. The Cats continued to roll in the second, gobbling up the clock, putting the pressure on Moon, and Hughes connected with freshman Carter Archuleta for another score to put the Cats up 28-0 nothing going into the halftime break.

“Going into halftime up 28, I felt really confident, but this year Buffalo has been a comeback team,” said Keltan Ewing. “We needed to make sure everyone kept their momentum going for the second half and not let up. And we did.”

Any concerns Rhoades may have had coming into the game about his young corners quickly went away thanks to the pressure dialed up by defensive shot caller Wes Gamble. The coordinator had his team amped up and Moon, who came into Friday night’s matchup with the fourth-most passing yards in 3A and was tied for the lead in touchdown tosses, never established a rhythm. The Cats held the dynamic chucker to just 67 yards through the air.

Gamble’s defense harassed Moon all night, batting down passes and picking one off. The front seven lived in the Buffalo backfield, bottling up the No. 2 running back in 3A in Ben Camino and dropping Moon on dropbacks. The Cats defense finished the night with six sacks and 11 tackles for a loss, and save for a garbage-time touchdown with the starters on the bench, played a nearly flawless game.

“We go out to the games and play every one like it’s our last,” said senior lineman Jacob Russell. “With the two games that have been canceled on us, we go out there and try to win every play.”

With one game left to play in the regular season against another 3A East opponent with a good passing game, the Cats have another chance to win each play and secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs. A win on Friday in Worland (4-3, 3-1 3A East) will seal the East outright for Douglas. The Cats will hit the road for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Friday.

Stat roundup

Passing:

● Jackson Hughes 11-for-18 for 127 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing:

● Keltan Ewing -- 18 carries for 100 yards, 2 TDs

● Hughes -- 8 carries for 51 yards, 1 TD

Defense

● Karson Ewing -- 8 TKL, 2 TFL, 2 Sack

● Keltan Ewing -- 3 TKL, 1 TFL, 1 FR, 1 INT

● Kyle Logar -- 2 TKL, 2 Sack