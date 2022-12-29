Chasing faster competition is one of the best ways to cut personal times in any sport. The Douglas High School boys’ swim and dive team did plenty of chasing over the Dec. 16 weekend against eight bigger programs.

The Bearcats wrapped up the pre-holiday run with their annual challenge at Kelly Walsh. They were the only team to field less than a dozen swimmers but that did not keep the squad from making most of the competition by striving for personal-best times.

It was 24 hours of a tough challenge as a small fish in a pool of sharks. DHS competed in the pre-invite on Friday and competed in the final run on Saturday.

Douglas’ top placing for the weekend was turned in by Mykah Turk. He delivered an eighth-place finish on the diving board with a score of 139.10.

DHS’ Sage Perry also landed in the top 10 and just behind his teammate with a score of 134.2.

In the water, Ian Harford had the best individual performance. The hometown standout was 15th out of dozens in the 100-yard backstroke where he posted a time of 1 minute, 4.57 seconds.

The Bearcats two additional top-10 performances came in relay action. The 200 freestyle relay team of Andrew Harmon, Tucker Shatto, Harford and Perry placed eighth after they were clocked at 2:19.71.

Douglas also battled the best in the 200 medley relay. The quartet of Harford, Shatto, Perry and Harmon took eighth place with a final time of 2:22.72.

TEAM STANDINGS

Cheyenne Central 304

Buffalo 266

Sheridan 237

Kelly Wash 202

Campbell County 102.5

Cheyenne East 93.5

Thunder Basin 52

Natrona County 34

Douglas 28